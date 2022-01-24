SUNMI on Sheeran collab: 'Is this real?!'

Madonna teased the idea of a stadium tour with Britney Spears on Instagram Live Wednesday. When asked if she will ever do a world tour again, Madonna responded, “Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium baby. Me and Britney, what about that?” “Not sure if she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could like, reenact the original [kiss],” Madonna continued, referencing her and Britney’s famous smooch at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Spears hasn’t performed live since wrapping up her “Britney: Live in Concert” tour in October 2018, but now that the singer has been released from her conservatorship...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO