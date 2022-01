Have you ever sat in a diner thinking about ideas and events? Nothing out of the ordinary, of course, but sometimes when our minds start racing, sparks of brilliance can form. One such spark was from a local businessman who pondered the following question: If there are competitions for chili, barbecue, pies and the like, then what about gravy? Yes, gravy, which is one of the most recognizable parts of southern cooking and is prepared in a multitude of ways.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO