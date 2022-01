Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines has weighed in after her husband, Robert F Kennedy Jr, made controversial comments about the vaccine rollout.Speaking at an anti-vaxx rally in Washington DC on Sunday (23 January), the nephew of former president John F Kennedy compared the pressure to get vaccinated to the Nazi regime.He said: “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did. Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide.”After footage...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO