Lincoln, NE

Several landowners challenge approval of Nebraska solar farm

 3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Several landowners have gone to court to challenge the county board’s approval of a massive solar farm that is planned just east...

Panhandle Post

Nebraska panel weighs tighter window for early voting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would shorten the time window for early and mail-in voting in Nebraska and bar special interest groups from gathering large numbers of voter ballots hit a wall of resistance in a legislative committee. Advocates for voting rights, retirees, and disabled voters argued...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska law enforcement agencies take stand against meth

Kearney - In response to the increasing amount of methamphetamine seen threatening Nebraskans, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in Nebraska have formed a coalition to help combat the number one drug threat in both rural and urban communities across the state. Nebraska Attorney General, Doug Peterson; Interim U.S....
KEARNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Poverty In Our Area: January homeless count

Every January thousands of volunteers and outreach workers across the country count the nation's homeless. This Point-In-Time (PIT) count is conducted for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is meant to be a snapshot of America’s homeless population on one night in America. In most parts...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Reaffirming the Right to Life

We’re on the cusp of a historic moment in America. After 49 years, the Supreme Court is set to revisit the infamous Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in 1973. This year, they have an opportunity to undo one of the worst decisions ever made by our nation’s highest court.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Railroad contract talks head for mediation after impasse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Contract talks between the biggest freight railroads and unions that represent 105,000 employees are headed to mediation this week. The development comes after the unions declared an impasse following more than two years of negotiations. The unions said Monday that the contract talks had deadlocked...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Free-earned Landowner Elk Permit Program now available

LINCOLN – Landowners and leaseholders can get a free elk permit based on accumulated antlerless elk harvests on their Nebraska property. The Free-earned Landowner Elk Permit Program was approved by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in October 2021 and became effective in mid-December. In the program, a person...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Bankers survey: Rural economy stays strong in 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in parts of 10 Plains and Western states shows the region's rural economy remains strong. However, bankers say they have growing concerns about the rising costs associated with running farms. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index released Thursday fell...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Labor shortage plagues Midwest — with no easy solutions

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Labor issued its monthly unemployment report showing yet another drop in the jobless rate to 3.3 percent statewide in December. In Nebraska, the unemployment rate was a scant 1.2 percent in November. In the more rural areas of western Kansas and Nebraska, there are...
SALINA, KS
Panhandle Post

Tourism has record-breaking year in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Tourism officials say South Dakota had a record number of visitors in 2021, making it the first state to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. The state Department of Tourism says visitors spent more than $4.4 billion last year, generating $160 million in tax revenue for the state and $184 million for local governments.
LIFESTYLE
Panhandle Post

New York couple accused of Nebraska nursing homes fraud

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Attorney General is accusing a couple from Brooklyn, New York, of committing a $59.6 million Medicaid fraud involving several nursing homes in Nebraska. In a complaint filed in Lancaster County, Joseph and Rosie Schwartz and Skyline Healthcare are accused of making decisions that...
LINCOLN, NE
