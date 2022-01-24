Which of Cubs' foes lured most big crowds?

There was nothing in the promotion of ‘Eternals’ that got me hyped to see it, even though I am an unabashed MCU homer. They almost never miss. But, I finally saw it last night, and, as I suspected from the promotion and the trailers, this one was definitely a miss. It wasn’t a HORRIBLE miss, and there were certain aspects that I liked (the big question of what is “right” to do – that was good). But mostly it just felt uneven and really out of place. It also seemed grand and landscape-altering in a way that didn’t feel earned within the MCU. There was a lot in there that you can’t just drop into a movie that otherwise feels so one-off. I understand it won’t BE a one-off – there’s more coming – but they have serious work to do, because that’s how it felt while watching.

