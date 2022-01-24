ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which of Cubs' foes lured most big crowds?

By JohnW53
 3 days ago

Many factors can contribute to the size of a crowd at a Major League game. Crowds almost always are bigger on weekends than on weekdays, and often bigger still on holidays. Teams with winning records attract more fans than those that are losing, and those in a pennant race generally welcome...

Cub Tracks’ lucky rabbit’s foot

It’s going to be a big day... or perhaps a not-so-big day for the 2022 Hall of Fame candidates. Later today (Tuesday, January 25) the tallied votes will be revealed, and we will find out who (if anyone) has made it into this year’s class of the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame.
Cubs' greatest rival: Part 1

Ask a group of Cubs fans to name the team's greatest rival and the answers almost always will be the same. Some will say the Brewers. There will be a smattering of votes for the White Sox. But the overwhelming choice will be the Cardinals. Various media long have referred...
Baseball history unpacked, January 26

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Today...
Big Meeting Day, Less Big Hall of Fame Day, Cubs Lose a Coach, and Other Cubs Bullets

There was nothing in the promotion of ‘Eternals’ that got me hyped to see it, even though I am an unabashed MCU homer. They almost never miss. But, I finally saw it last night, and, as I suspected from the promotion and the trailers, this one was definitely a miss. It wasn’t a HORRIBLE miss, and there were certain aspects that I liked (the big question of what is “right” to do – that was good). But mostly it just felt uneven and really out of place. It also seemed grand and landscape-altering in a way that didn’t feel earned within the MCU. There was a lot in there that you can’t just drop into a movie that otherwise feels so one-off. I understand it won’t BE a one-off – there’s more coming – but they have serious work to do, because that’s how it felt while watching.
Will MLB get a deal done?

Will the Atlanta Braves be able to sign Freddie Freeman? Will Major League Baseball play 162 games this year? What is the big hold up in the MLB negotiations?
Column: Baseball harmed itself more than Bonds ever did

Whatever harm Barry Bonds did to baseball pales in comparison to the damage baseball inflicted on itself both at the time and since. So say what you will about the steroids era, at least the games were still worth watching.You can’t say that about baseball today, assuming it’s even available on a TV set where you live. The sport’s popularity is buckling faster than the knees of a hitter fooled by Clayton Kershaw's curveball. The national audience for last season’s World Series — roughly 12 million viewers — was less than half what it was barely two decades ago. A...
Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki’s Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout Ends

BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox may make a huge free agent splash. The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. There is a conflicting report by Nikkan Sports, however, that says that Suzuki has narrowed his list of teams down to three or four — the Mariners, Cubs, Giants...
BCB After Dark: Should the Cubs sign Suzuki?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swingin’-est hangout for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s our last party of the week and we’re so glad you could stop in. I see you’ve gotten our exclusive invitation. Dress is casual tonight. Make yourself at home. Pour yourself a beverage. Enjoy the show.
