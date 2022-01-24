ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employee arrested for stealing from passengers bags at Florida airport

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago

A Spirit Airlines employee has been arrested after being accused of grand theft for stealing items from passenger's luggage at a Florida airport.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say 25-year-old Cush Karlson Joseph Vengeto stole personal items from travelers luggage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport .

Vengeto was charged with grand theft after deputies were alerted to “thefts of personal items from the interior of luggage which belonged to customers who flew on Spirit Airlines.”

Vengeto was located inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and was arrested on January 18th.

A judge set bond at $1,000; which Vegento posted by Wednesday, January 19th.

Spirit Airlines confirmed another worker is under investigation, telling Local 10 News "both employees were promptly suspended without pay. We do not tolerate this behavior, and we are performing a thorough investigation.”

