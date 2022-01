Inexplicably, “being Irish” was everywhere in the US during the 90s: from theme pubs in Williamsville to the Dropkick Murphys on the radio. Until it closed, D’Arcy McGee’s was a holdover from that 90s Irish-American revolution, and while it was good for what it was, it didn’t exactly transport you to Ireland, or even South Buffalo for that matter. Sure you could get a shepherd’s pie and a pint of Guinness, but the music on the speakers was usually Tragically Hip and the TVs showed more college football from the SEC than football from the EPL.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO