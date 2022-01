So here's a weird story - so many of those these days - if you were anywhere near the Supreme Court in Washington this past spring, you may have seen a black box truck with New Jersey plates and a billboard on the side parked by the side of the road. The message read "Breyer, Retire. It's time for a Black woman Supreme Court justice. There's no time to waste." Those billboards were funded by a group of progressive Democrats called Demand Justice, which weirdly enough is run by an extremely White guy called Brian Fallon, which is a little strange if you think about it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO