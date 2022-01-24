ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hakim Ziyech: Spurs Display One of the Best for Chelsea Since Ajax Arrival

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has admitted that his performance against Tottenham Hotspur was one of the best since he signed for Chelsea from Ajax.

The Moroccan bagged a fabulous left-footed strike before Thiago Silva added a second to seal the win in London.

Speaking to BeIN Sports after the match, Ziyech admitted that it was one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RyxK_0du513h200
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

When asked about his performance, Ziyech said: "I think it was one of the best (performances in a Chelsea shirt), it's definitely there."

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his winger, who showed the quality that led former Blues boss Frank Lampard to purchase Ziyech from Ajax in 2020.

When asked about the performance of Ziyech Tuchel agreed with his player as, he said: "It was one of his best matches today because he was very reliable. It was also maybe his best position to be on the wing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RB1sa_0du513h200
IMAGO / PA Images

"We had the wide position on the right wing, that position does not normally exist in that particular manner when we play 3-4-3, it is more of a wing back."

This could lead to Chelsea permanently switching their formation as their attackers lookde much more comfortable, creating several chances with clever pieces of link-up.

Working in the Blues' favour, the formation exploited the space that Spurs were leaving in behind and Ziyech took advantage of this on several ocassions, being the real bright spark for Tuchel's side in the 2-0 victory.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Gary Neville compares Hakim Ziyech to Riyad Mahrez

Hakim Ziyech has struggled for form for most of his time at Chelsea, and there were plenty of people who thought he might be sold last summer after just a year at the club. Things haven’t improved that much this campaign, and not long ago there was similar talk about the Moroccan potentially leaving the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

The reason why Hakim Ziyech isn’t playing for Morocco at AFCON

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has found form of late, with Blues fans undoubtedly thankful that the 28-year-old isn’t appearing for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations. Several Premier League squads have been depleted this month, as star players aim for continental glory with their countries at the delayed 2021 AFCON held in Cameroon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Eight fans killed in crush outside Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon

At least eight fans were killed and 38 people injured at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday before the host nation's round of 16 match in the Africa Cup of Nations, the government said in a statement.Images shared on social media, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate before the game against Comoros. According to eyewitness reports, people were “trampled” upon as fans forced their way into the stadium. Children are also believed to be among those involved in the tragedy with others adding that the struggle began when stewards closed the gates and stopped allowing...
UEFA
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#Bein Sports#Tottenham Hotspur#Moroccan#Spurs
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Christian Eriksen training with Ajax reserves to build up fitness

Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax.Eriksen, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Comment: Why Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Tiredness Claims Were Justified Following Spurs Win

Thomas Tuchel has been frustrated by the fatigue and tiredness his Chelsea side have picked up in recent weeks which had coincided with their drop in form. Over the Christmas and New Year period, Tuchel saw his squad heavily disrupted through Covid-19 and injury problems which left the Blues boss having to shift players around and make tactical changes to utilise the squad at his disposal as best as he could.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
802
Followers
6K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy