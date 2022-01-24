Callum Hudson-Odoi Praises Chelsea Performance in Spurs Triumph

Callum Hudson-Odoi has hailed Chelsea's performance in their victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Hakim Ziyech's stunning strike opened the scoring early in the second-half before Thiago Silva's header sealed the three points.

Speaking to Chelsea FC's official website following the win, Hudson-Odoi has heaped praise on his side's performance in the London derby.

When asked about the tactical performance, Hudson-Odoi discussed the differences between the first and second-half, as he said: "We continued to play the way we were playing. Trying to create as many chances as possible and stay direct. We were trying to break the lines as they made it very difficult in the first half and we realised that.

"It was tight in the first half, they shut down a lot of spaces for us. Obviously, we broke through, but in the second half we opened up and as you can see, we took our chances really well. We converted our chances well."

The Blues winger, who registered the assist for Ziyech's wonder strike, continued to explain how his side manager to find the gaps in Spurs' defence.

"We pressed as a team well. We opened the game up well as a team, we kept trying to find gaps and when we did it was good for us." he concluded.

Chelsea's switch in formation, playing with a back four, saw Thomas Tuchel's men create chances with ease as they put in a dominating display to come away with all three points against Antonio Conte's Spurs.

