Economy

HID Global® Wins Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Contract to Provide a Passport Issuance and Processing System

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GALWAY, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--

HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, has been awarded Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs (“DFA”) contract for the Passport Issuance and Processing System. The contract will see HID Global provide a new operating system for the Department’s Passport Service.

Trevor Fox, HID Global Head of Finance for Citizen Identity Solutions Business Area (left) and John Conlan, COO/CFO of Department of Foreign Affairs Ireland (right) sign the country’s new passport issuance and processing agreement in Galway, Ireland. (Photo: Business Wire)

HID Global’s HID Integrale™ software system makes the management of applications easier and more efficient by providing a citizen-centric case management solution connected to all services for the issuing of passports and related documents.

Craig Sandness, Senior Vice President and Head of Secure Issuance and Citizen Identity at HID Global said, “We are very excited about this award, which extends our relationship with Ireland. The new service will be designed to meet all the requirements set out by the Department of Foreign Affairs in terms of security and data privacy, using technologies which already protect the personal information security of citizens in other countries.”

Simon Coveney T.D., Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs said, “My Department is partnering with HID Global to deliver a more modern and efficient Passport Service for Irish citizens. Over the last number of years, the Passport Service has delivered significant change through the Passport Reform Programme. In order to continue to provide a world-class service, we are partnering with HID Global to upgrade and replace the current Passport Service operating system. Completion of this project will result in a standard, scalable and resilient technical platform that will be capable of handling increased application volumes while maintaining the high standards of security that are a hallmark of the Irish Passport.”

The new solution will be designed by HID Global in partnership with Irish companies AG2 and Inpute Technologies, and alongside the Canadian organization WorldReach Software. It will provide a complete, tailored and configurable solution that integrates all specialist software, hardware and equipment to meet the DFA’s goal of running an efficient, digital system for awarding and renewing passports. HID Global is already a subcontractor of software and components for the existing electronic passport program in Ireland.

In 2021, HID Global announced plans to create a new Centre of Excellence in Galway, Ireland, that will consolidate many of HID Global’s European operations into a new facility and increase headcount from 180 to 300 over the next three years.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID Global’s products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID Global’s technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

About Absolute Graphics/AG2

Absolute Graphics, founded in 2003, is an Irish design, marketing, and print company. In 2017, Absolute Graphics launched its specialist security design and ICT branch AG2. The team at AG2 have a relationship with the Irish Passport Service that dates back over 10 years. The trademarks Absolute Graphics and AG2 are owned and/or used by Absolute Graphics Company.

About Inpute Technologies

Inpute Technologies is an Irish specialist in intelligent document capture and workflow/case management solutions. It has been implementing complex document capture and document management solutions for 20 years. The trademark Inpute Technologies is owned and/or used by Inpute Technologies Limited.

About WorldReach Software

WorldReach is a Canadian software organisation specialising in digital identity, verification and onboarding solutions. Since 1998, it has been recognised as a pioneer provider of consular services and systems, offering governments cost-effective citizen-focused solutions. The trademark WorldReach is owned and/or used by WorldReach Software Corporation.

© 2021 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, HID Integrale, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

