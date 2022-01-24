ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A physicist gets GTA 5 to run on a Nintendo Game Boy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaystation's backward compatibility has nothing on this one. Thanks to someone who gets overly curious, we can now witness Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) running on a retro console. The game meant to be played on modern consoles can also run on a Game Boy, which is something that we've...

PCGamesN

GTA Online’s weekly update introduces a new game mode and motorcycle

It’s Thursday in Los Santos, which means it’s time for GTA Online’s weekly update. It looks like we’ve got our usual raft of weekly discounts and goodies, though some neat additions that relate to the recent major update are the main standouts. Rockstar will have the full rundown on its website later today, but the update is already live, so fans have dug in – why wait, after all?
cogconnected.com

GTA 5 is PlayStation 4’s Most Downloaded Game of 2021

PlayStation Reveals 2021’s Top Games and GTA 5 Tops the List. PlayStation recently released their most-downloaded game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and their top free-to-play titles. These lists are always interesting to review to gain some insight into the gaming community’s habits over the past year. Notably, Grand Theft Auto 5 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4.
dexerto.com

GTA 5 can now be played on an original Game Boy

Have you ever wanted to play a Grand Theft Auto game on something that isn’t an Xbox, a PlayStation, or a PC? Well, this coder has you covered because thanks to him, GTA 5 can now be played on the original Game Boy. Known for its hard-hitting story and...
Destructoid

Someone got Stardew Valley running on a custom Game Boy, and now I want one

I own Stardew Valley on four different platforms, currently, and it’s one of my most-played games of all time. I go for a while thinking I’ve had enough of it, but then I see something cool on the internet like this: Stardew running on a knockoff Game Boy, and my desire to play the game is lit anew. Like Thanos collecting the Infinity Stones, I want to own Stardew Valley on every possible platform, for no reason other than that I just love it.
Parents Magazine

7 Educational Nintendo Switch Games That Kids Will Love

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Gaming has become a huge part of 21st-century life. The world of esports is continuously growing, with many gamers proving successful in turning their long-time passion for virtual competition into flourishing careers and sources of income. Though it can be easy to chalk children's gaming up to something that's lighthearted and only for playtime, there are potential benefits to gaming, and almost any video game will force players to think strategically and activate their problem-solving skills. If you're looking for a Nintendo Switch game for your child that incorporates more traditionally educational components, we've rounded up some of the best options.
ComicBook

New Fire Emblem Nintendo Switch Game Leaked

A new Fire Emblem game is reportedly releasing in 2022 from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses team. Unfortunately, details on the next Nintendo Switch Fire Emblem game are scarce, but the latest report claims the game will have better graphics and mechanics compared to Fire Emblem: Three Houses. That's what's on the menu for Fire Emblem fans in 2022, and the feast will reportedly continue in 2023. According to the same report, a remake of Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is also in development and slated to release in 2023.
hardcoregamer.com

Get Exploring Through Space with Astroneer on Nintendo Switch

Astroneer has been a delightfully popular space adventure indie title that let players dive into the unknown planets through the solar system. Now it’s available and raring to go on Nintendo Switch, where players can take adventures on the go or relax in space at home with others online. The only limit is how far these astronauts are willing to go, so get ready to find materials and expand on the horizon that awaits them throughout endless space.
Gamespot

Best Switch Games: 30 Stellar Nintendo Experiences

The Nintendo Switch has an absolutely massive library filled with great games, including a stable of first-party exclusives and robust third-party support. The library has only grown in quality in 2021, which can make it hard to decide which games are worth your time and money. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch games--titles that we believe are essential for every Switch owner. The Nintendo Switch's library became even more impressive in 2021 thanks to a wide variety of new exclusives. And 2022 looks to be one of the biggest years for the console yet, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Advance Wars, Bayonetta 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and the Breath of the Wild sequel (hopefully) on the horizon.
gamefreaks365.com

GTA Online gets an eye-catching new co-op mode

Rockstar continues to offer content for GTA V and GTA Online. Grand Theft Auto V has been one of the best-selling games on the PS4 for the last eight years, and Rockstar continues to provide new content for it. That’s probably because it was one of the best-selling games of 2021. They announced today the addition of a new co-op mode called Double Down, as well as a new motorbike, a new prize ride, and a new vehicle for the roulette wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort, among other things.
mobilesyrup.com

Nintendo’s Zelda Game & Watch is a fun collectable that needs more games

Whether it’s the Switch, the original Game Boy, weird Android-powered gaming portables or, now, Nintendo’s surprisingly solid Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, I’m strangely drawn to handheld consoles. While Nintendo’s follow-up to its Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld is a surprisingly solid device,...
Eurogamer.net

Here's Tomb Raider running on a Game Boy Advance

Tomb Raider, the 1996 classic originally released on the PS1, Saturn and PC, has been ported multiple times. But now it can be played on the Game Boy Advance. Developed by Timur 'XProger' Gagiev, this GBA project makes use of OpenLara - an open source engine that began as a reverse engineering project for the original Tomb Raider game and has been made available across various platforms.
BGR.com

Everyone with a Nintendo Switch needs to see this awesome deal

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership [Digital Code] Rating: 5 Stars Nintendo-licensed Memory card for the Nintendo Switch systemIncludes a digital code for 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online service BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $54.98 $40.94 Buy from GameStop $54.98 Nintendo recently released a brand new version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch video game console. We can’t even count how many reports we had seen about an imminent “Nintendo Switch Pro” launch. But when the new model finally made its debut, there was nothing “Pro” about it. Instead, the new...
HackerNoon

All GTA Games in Chronological Order: From Grand Theft Auto: London 1961 to GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto games are set in numerous different universes, dictating their chronology and which games take place after each other. The 2D universe timeline is simple, with the first GTA taking place before GTA 2. The 3D Universe is a little more confusing, with Vice City and San Andreas both occurring before GTA III. And the HD Universe is rife with oddities in its own timeline, with the GTA V prologue occurring before GTA IV - and GTA V itself taking place in between GTA Online's plotlines. You don't always need to play the games in order, but doing so will help you catch on to important story elements and familiar characters. It's interesting to see how each game connects, and one can't help but wonder who might return for the next title in the franchise.
techeblog.com

Programmer Uses Special Cartridge to Play Grand Theft Auto V Remotely on the Original Nintendo Game Boy

Sure, there was never an official Grand Theft Auto V release for the original Nintendo Game Boy, but that didn’t stop one programmer from getting the game to run…sort of. Put simply, it requires a special game cartridge with an integrated Wi-Fi module. Next, it had to be configured to stream video and play games in full resolution at 20fps. What he ended up with is something that might be hard on the eyes. Read more to see the game in-action and for additional information.
