NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to use the state police to stop the flow of guns into the city after Mayor Eric Adams begged for help in stopping the pandemic of gun violence that has marred his first three weeks in office. It was surveillance video of an 11-month-old caught in the crossfire of a Bronx gun battle that caused Adams to admit he can’t do it alone, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. “We need help. We need help from Albany,” Adams said. Since he took the oath of office 20 days ago, Adams has been whipsawed by gun...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO