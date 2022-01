HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The tax filing season started this week, as the agency attempts a return to normal this year. "This is just about on time," said Michael Devine with the IRS. "The last couple of years, it's been later when we started processing returns and that's been due to a number of problems, COVID, tax law changes, things that stop us from actually getting started. This is normal. It gives people time to file. Remember that your employers don't have to have your W-2s to you until the end of the month, so you've got plenty of time all the way into April. Just relax. Just because we've started processing doesn't mean you should rush."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO