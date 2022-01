An unofficial Pokemon FPS game is currently in the works where you obliterate not only Pokemon but also all of your happy childhood memories. Developed by Dragon on Twitter, the indie developer shared a video of their progress on the first-person shooter and now we can’t unsee all of the dead Pokemon. We suggest only watching this if you are well and truly ready to say goodbye to your childhood because watching Pikachu take a slug to the belly isn’t something you can easily come back from.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO