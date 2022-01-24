ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cyngn Announces Appointment of HR Veteran Marc Brown as Vice President of Human Resources

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ai02A_0du4y2oa00
Marc Brown joins Cyngn as its Vice President of Human Resources. Source: Cyngn

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--

Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) (the “Company”), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced the appointment of Marc Brown as Vice President of Human Resources. Marc has over 20 years of experience in building high-performance, innovative teams and driving business results through people and integrated HR strategies at fast-growing global organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005518/en/

Marc Brown joins Cyngn as its Vice President of Human Resources. Source: Cyngn

Marc will play a critical role in supporting the Company’s rapid growth and will be responsible for developing and executing Cyngn’s people strategy including recruiting and retention, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion.

Lior Tal, Chairman and CEO of Cyngn, stated, “We are excited to welcome Marc to our Company at this significant juncture in our journey. His expertise in recruiting top-notch talent and creating a focused and inclusive culture will be critical as we execute on our strategic objectives these next couple of years. People are the foundation of our success, and with Marc’s help, we anticipate productizing our innovative autonomous driving solutions and scaling our business quickly.”

Marc commented, “I am thrilled to be joining Cyngn. I believe in the Company’s mission and look forward to leading its people strategy at this key stage in its development.”

Prior to joining Cyngn, from 2014 to 2021, Marc served as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at education technology services company ZOVIO where he oversaw all people aspects of the company’s transition to ed tech services, addressed internal talent pipeline gaps, increased employee engagement, and successfully integrated two acquisitions. He served as Head of People, Corporate Communications, and Facilities at Provide Commerce from 2011 to 2014, where he formed organization development and people strategies to transition HR practices from manual and startup-oriented to scalable in support of the continued expansion of the business. Prior to this, Marc served in HR and operational leadership roles at Petco, Encore Capital Group, United Healthcare, Best Buy and Honeywell. Marc received his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and his master’s degree from American University.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable the adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

﻿To learn more, please visit https://cyngn.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “will,” “will likely result,” “will continue,” “plans to,” “potential,” “promising,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports to the SEC. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005518/en/

CONTACT: Carolyne Sohn

Vice President, The Equity Group

csohn@equityny.com

(415) 568-2255

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENGINEERING AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Cyngn

PUB: 01/24/2022 08:05 AM/DISC: 01/24/2022 08:06 AM

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Nuvola appoints Erynn Torrenga as Vice President of Sales

MIAMI, FL – Nuvola, hotel service optimization and guest engagement software, announces Erynn Torrenga as the company’s new vice president of sales. With more than 20 years of experience working in hospitality-focused technology, Erynn will lead the company’s sales team to develop and strengthen current relationships with hotel brands, groups, and independent properties nationally and globally.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Nike Appoints Executive Vice President And General Counsel

Nike, Inc. announced that Ann Miller, a 14-year Nike veteran with more than two decades of legal experience, will become executive vice president and general counsel, effective February 17, 2022. Miller succeeds Hilary Krane, EVP, CAO & General Counsel, Nike, Inc., who will retire in February 2022, after 12 years...
BUSINESS
Caledonian Record-News

Littleton Regional Healthcare Appoints New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Steven Shaffer accepted the position of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Littleton Regional Healthcare. Shaffer initially joined LRH in 2021 as Interim CFO. Shaffer brings to LRH an extensive background as a finance executive with his most recent role as Owner/CEO of ComForCare Home Care in Naples, Florida. He has served as Vice President of Finance, as well as, Chief Financial Officer for various healthcare organizations including Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Atrium Health in Wayne, New Jersey, Revera Health, Inc. in Middletown, Connecticut, and Royal Health Care in New York. Shaffer also has actuarial experience from his work with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield of New York.
LITTLETON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Human Resources#Company#Zovio#Ed Tech Services
beckershospitalreview.com

Ascension appoints first senior vice president of consumer experience

Carol Campbell has joined St. Louis-based Ascension health system as senior vice president of consumer experience. She assumed the newly created position on Jan. 24, a news release shared with Becker's said. Executive Vice President and COO Craig Cordola said of the new role, "Ensuring a consistent, exceptional experience for...
BUSINESS
theijnews.com

Doe Run Hires Jan Lott As New Vice President Of Human Resources

ST. LOUIS – The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) is pleased to announce the hiring of Jan Lott to fill a new position, vice president – human resources. In this role, Lott will lead the company in setting human resources strategies, developing and training employees, and attracting and recruiting top talent for open positions.
DOE RUN, MO
bloomberglaw.com

Peloton Hires GE Appliances Veteran as Compliance Vice President

Peloton Interactive Inc., accused by an activist investor of being unwilling to work with regulators, has turned to a veteran GE Appliances executive to be its new vice president of product safety compliance. Michael Del Negro, who spent more than 11 years with GE Appliances and its former parent company,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
andnowuknow.com

Good Foods Appoints Juan Larios Executive Vice President and President of Operations, Mexico; Kurt Penn Shares

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI - Just as football teams are preparing for the Super Bowl, a celebration well-known for its spread of dips and snacking options, Good Foods is building its leadership team to inspire growth, starting with a promotion. Stepping into his new position, Juan Larios will now hold the title of Executive Vice President and President of Operations, Mexico, working alongside the company’s executive team to plan for future development.
BUSINESS
andnowuknow.com

Walmart Appoints Tom Ward Head of U.S. E-Commerce as Executive Vice President and Chief E-Commerce Officer Casey Carl Announces Departure; John Furner Comments

BENTONVILLE, AR - Earlier this week, we announced some key changes within big-box chain Walmart’s executive ring. The retailer is adding on to this chain of executive transitions, as it recently revealed that top e-commerce executive Casey Carl will be departing, and Tom Ward will become the company’s new head of United States e-commerce.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Equideum Health Appoints Colonel Joseph Wood, MD, PhD (US Army, Retired) as Executive Director of Veterans-Facing VICI Initiative, Also to Serve as Vice President, Decentralized Trials and Virtual Health

Today, Equideum Health (formerly ConsenSys Health), a ConsenSys partner and Mesh portfolio company creating Web3 person-centered healthcare and research networks, announced that it has appointed Colonel Joseph Wood, MD, PhD, USA (Ret.) as Executive Director of the VICI (Veterans Incentivized Coordination and Integration) initiative, a collaboration with Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services backed by Global Blockchain Ventures, which focuses on improving veterans’ health. Dr. Wood will also serve as the company’s Vice President, Decentralized Trials and Virtual Health. In these new positions, Dr. Wood will draw upon his extensive medical, clinical research, and regulatory experience in the United States military and in civilian practice in addition to his long-standing interest in applying transformative technologies, such as telemedicine and blockchain, to address healthcare challenges.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Spirit Airlines appoints Linde Grindle as Chief Human Resources Officer

MIRAMAR, FLA. - Spirit Airlines announced the appointment of Linde Grindle to the position of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As CHRO, Grindle will report directly to Spirit Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie, and she will oversee Spirit's Human Resources department using her expertise to help attract, develop, and retain top talent while strengthening Spirit's culture and driving engagement across the airline.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Exchange Bank Appoints Fabia Butler as Vice President, Director of Marketing & Community Relations

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 14, 2022-- Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announced the appointment of Fabia Butler as vice president and director of marketing and community relations, responsible for all marketing, communications and community relations activities in support of the Bank’s strategic priorities. This press release features multimedia. View the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

HGC Group Appoints Alvin Wong as Executive Vice President of Solutions and Product Development to Bolster Enterprise Digital Transformation

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC Group) announced the appointment of Alvin Wong as Executive Vice President of Solutions and Product Development. He will be responsible for further enriching the HGC Group digital solutions portfolio to meet the specific needs of local and overseas enterprises leveraging digital transformation for growth. With...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Guerbet Announces Appointment of Jared Houk as Commercial Vice President for North America

Guerbet LLC, the US affiliate of Guerbet, announced that Jared Houk has been appointed Commercial Vice President, North America. In this role, Houk will oversee and ensure the growth of Guerbet diagnostic and interventional solutions together with the digital and AI portfolio. “Jared’s experience in transformational leadership and business development...
BUSINESS
The Press

Bugcrowd Kicks Off 2022 with the Appointment of Cecilia Parisi as Vice President of People and Places

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Cecilia Parisi as Vice President of People and Places, ushering in a new year of continued talent expansion and business growth. Reporting to Bugcrowd CEO Ashish Gupta, she will focus on scaling Bugcrowd's diverse team, while fostering an environment of growth and an equitable and inclusive workplace for all employees.
BUSINESS
richmond.edu

University of Richmond Announces Retirement of Vice President for Communications

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND — The University of Richmond has announced the forthcoming retirement of its vice president for communications and Chief Marketing Officer. John M. Barry, who has served as the University’s first vice president for communications since 2016, will retire on July 29. His focus has included establishing UR’s first Division of Communications, building UR’s brand and reputation, and actively engaging key University constituencies.
RICHMOND, VA
jhu.edu

Pierre Joanis named vice president for human resources at Johns Hopkins University

Pierre D. Joanis, an experienced and highly collaborative higher education human resources leader who has spent the past eight years at Bucknell University, has been selected as Johns Hopkins University's next vice president for human resources following an extensive national search, university leaders announced Friday. At Hopkins, Joanis will guide...
COLLEGES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

735K+
Followers
380K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy