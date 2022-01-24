Cyngn Announces Appointment of HR Veteran Marc Brown as Vice President of Human Resources

Marc Brown joins Cyngn as its Vice President of Human Resources. Source: Cyngn

Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) (the “Company”), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced the appointment of Marc Brown as Vice President of Human Resources. Marc has over 20 years of experience in building high-performance, innovative teams and driving business results through people and integrated HR strategies at fast-growing global organizations.

Marc will play a critical role in supporting the Company’s rapid growth and will be responsible for developing and executing Cyngn’s people strategy including recruiting and retention, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion.

Lior Tal, Chairman and CEO of Cyngn, stated, “We are excited to welcome Marc to our Company at this significant juncture in our journey. His expertise in recruiting top-notch talent and creating a focused and inclusive culture will be critical as we execute on our strategic objectives these next couple of years. People are the foundation of our success, and with Marc’s help, we anticipate productizing our innovative autonomous driving solutions and scaling our business quickly.”

Marc commented, “I am thrilled to be joining Cyngn. I believe in the Company’s mission and look forward to leading its people strategy at this key stage in its development.”

Prior to joining Cyngn, from 2014 to 2021, Marc served as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at education technology services company ZOVIO where he oversaw all people aspects of the company’s transition to ed tech services, addressed internal talent pipeline gaps, increased employee engagement, and successfully integrated two acquisitions. He served as Head of People, Corporate Communications, and Facilities at Provide Commerce from 2011 to 2014, where he formed organization development and people strategies to transition HR practices from manual and startup-oriented to scalable in support of the continued expansion of the business. Prior to this, Marc served in HR and operational leadership roles at Petco, Encore Capital Group, United Healthcare, Best Buy and Honeywell. Marc received his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and his master’s degree from American University.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable the adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

﻿To learn more, please visit https://cyngn.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “will,” “will likely result,” “will continue,” “plans to,” “potential,” “promising,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company’s reports to the SEC. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results.

