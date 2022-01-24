KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 24th, 2022

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to move through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening from east to west. They have primarily been confined to Broward county Wednesday afternoon but will continue to develop farther south into Miami-Dade this evening. They are small and moving quickly so any downpours will be brief. With more activity developing over the interior, however, showers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday evening. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled but as of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like these will mostly be small showers with brief downpours. (CBS4) Thursday we remain unsettled as the low-pressure system moves across the state. Showers will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees. It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few storms are possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Some of the coldest air of the season arrives by Sunday morning when lows plummet to the low 50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO