Environment

KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 24th, 2022

everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Mild conditions lasted through the weekend and we will stay that way for our Monday. Our afternoon high will reach 63° with sunny skies. Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight which will lead to a quick cool down when the sun goes down. The evening low will be chilly...

www.everythinglubbock.com

everythinglubbock.com

Weather related closings, delays for Thursday, January 27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Below are all weather closure/delay announcements we have received for Thursday, January 27, 2022. Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com. : Weather related announcements for Wednesday,...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

Morning Wind Chills In The 20s As Light Rain/Snow Moves Toward Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) —  North Texas starts off cold Wednesday morning, so grab those heavy winter coats and boots. Wind chills in the mid to upper 20s continue through 10:00 a.m., with afternoon temperatures only climbing in the upper 40s. Our day features a good deal of sunshine followed by increasing clouds late this afternoon. The clouds are due to the low pressure system CBS 11 Meteorologists have been watching all week. No big changes in the forecast for late afternoon/evening. We still have dry air in place at the surface so radar may be a bit deceiving later today, in...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Weather Alert Day For Saturday Due to Potential Nor’easter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Saturday. A coastal storm will bring us a variety of impacts including snow showers, slick roads, gusty winds and the potential for coastal flooding. While we are confident we’ll see accumulating snow, there is still uncertainty about how much we will get, particularly in the Baltimore metro area. Snow is expected to begin later in the day on Friday with the bulk of it falling overnight into Saturday morning. So far, it looks like the highest totals will be over the Eastern Shore, but this is something that we’ll...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Kamc#West Texas#Kamc Am Weather Webcast#60
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

The wind will pick up overnight with slowly rising temperatures. Wind chills around 0 by sunrise. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries on Thursday. High around 30 with afternoon wind chills in the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
everythinglubbock.com

KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 27th, 2022

Today: After some snowfall made its way into West Texas yesterday, we will still stay very cold this morning. A freezing fog advisory will last until 9 AM but highs will warm close to 49°. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will return to the forecast tonight as we drop back...
WEST, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect and temperatures are dangerously low. Wednesday morning temperatures start below zero with wind chills feeling like -30 degrees. Sunny skies will look warm, but highs will only reach 12 degrees with wind chills below zero. CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza with the First Alert Weather says frostbite on exposed skin can happen in as little as 30 minutes. Souza is also warning to limit time outside due to black ice, causing dangerous walking and driving conditions. There’s an end in sight to this deep freeze. Thursday’s going to be a much milder day with temperatures climbing to 30 degrees with a chance of scattered snow showers.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: January 27th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: A secondary cold front arrives in the afternoon, halting our warmup. High of 49°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Clear skies and light winds overnight will give us a very cold morning. Low of...
LUBBOCK, TX
NEWS10 ABC

Cold front brings light snow to CNY Thursday night, pattern shifts next week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures are again possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. It will feel as cold as 10 to 25 degrees below zero for a time, making frostbite a concern. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect from 7 PM Wednesday until 10 AM on Thursday. Temperatures don’t fall quite as low […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up Overnight, Lake Effect Snow Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Not as cold tonight. Rising temperatures and increasing clouds toward morning as our next system moves closer. (Credit: CBS 2) The fast-moving cold front will not have a lot of moisture to work with as it moves through later in the day. So only minimal snow showers along the frontal passage. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Once the front is through, winds turn northerly and lake effect snow develops into Friday. Isolated areas near the lake Friday could end up with 1″ to 3″. Dry & quiet for the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Rising temps. Turning cloudy. Low 13 degrees. THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon snow showers. Minimal amounts. High 30 degrees. FRIDAY: Lakeside snow showers. High 21 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers To Continue Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to move through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening from east to west. They have primarily been confined to Broward county Wednesday afternoon but will continue to develop farther south into Miami-Dade this evening. They are small and moving quickly so any downpours will be brief. With more activity developing over the interior, however, showers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday evening. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled but as of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like these will mostly be small showers with brief downpours. (CBS4) Thursday we remain unsettled as the low-pressure system moves across the state. Showers will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees. It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few storms are possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Some of the coldest air of the season arrives by Sunday morning when lows plummet to the low 50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.
MIAMI, FL

