Set in California’s Sonoma Valley, ABC’s drama series ‘Promised Land’ centers around two Latinx families fighting against one another for wealth and power. The series is an exploration of the secrets and interconnections between the two families. Along with the intriguing feud and familial tensions, the show offers incredible visual appeal through its captivating locations. From engrossing vineyards to luxurious abodes, the drama is filmed in mesmerizing sites. If you are curious about the locations that feature in the show, we are here to guide you and share everything we have found in this regard!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO