It might be called differently if it gets a wider release, though — the company told The Verge that “Flock” is just a placeholder name. Based on the explanation that Paluzzi found, its current iteration will let you add up to 150 users to your list, and they’ll be the only ones who can see and respond to tweets you send to the group. Any tweet you send to your Flock will be come with a notice telling your audience that they can see it because you’ve added them to the group. You can edit the group anytime, though, and Twitter says it won’t notify anyone you remove.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO