Ultrasound Devices Market is Expected to Reach USD 9,208 Million By 2026 | Future Trends, Key Players and Industry Dynamics

By Market Research Future
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltrasound Devices Market is expected to acquire a market value of USD 9,208.76 Million while expanding at a significant CAGR, predicts Market Research Future (MRFR). The ultrasound device market is expected to be significantly impacted by the increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostics. Another significant factor projected to boost the ultrasound...

Healthcare Cold Chain Monitoring Market to Garner USD 5,345.6 MN, with 12.2% CAGR During 2020-2027 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Automation is prevailing in the supply chain field, which alongside improvements in healthcare policy reforms and increasing healthcare consumerism, substantiates the market revenues. Also, increasing complexities in the already fragmented healthcare supply chains, growing populations, rapid urbanization, and economic rise worldwide influence the market size. Acknowledging the vast growth the...
Lung In Vitro Model Market Size To Reach USD 976.9 Million In 2028 | Reports and Data

New York, January 28,2022- The global lung in vitro model market size is expected to reach USD 976.9 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 17.9%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Advancements in cell culturing technology, high preference for in vitro models instead of animal models, introduction of new 3D in vitro models, and increasing prevalence of lung disorders and lung cancer are key factors driving global market revenue growth.
Global Ataxia Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis

The ataxia market has been anticipated to experience noteworthy growth prospects in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is on the back of rising cases of ataxia and a constantly improving rate of diagnosis. In addition to this, various technological advancements in pharmacotherapy in order to provide treatment against the symptoms of ataxia are also fueling growth prospects in the market.
Latin America Insulin Vials Market Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Research

The Latin America insulin vials market has been anticipated to experience significant growth avenues in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is on the back of a growing count of people adopting quality healthcare, increasing demand for advanced technologies in diabetes therapy, and rising concentration of the manufacturers on the emerging markets. In addition to this, increasing incidents of the private and public organizations to create awareness among people related to the technological advancements in the field of diabetes solutions are also fueling demand opportunities in the market.
Global Computed Tomography Scanners Market | Expected to Reach USD 9.64 billion (at CAGR of 5.9%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered | Forecast Period 2022-2027

The global “computed tomography scanners market” size is expected to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced imaging systems including computed tomography systems will stimulate the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled The market size stood at USD 6.86 billion in 2019.
Population Health Management Market Size worth USD 91.43 Billion by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9%

The global Population Health Management Market projected to reach USD 91.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 13.84 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and greater adoption of healthcare IT. The presence of major market players and their products in the region will aid growth in North America. The rising awareness among the patient population towards population health management and home healthcare will enable growth in North America.
Fitness Tracker Market to Garner USD 15.88 BN, with 13.02% CAGR during 2017-2023 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

The global fitness tracker market is growing rapidly, mainly due to the growing trend of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The rising popularity of wearable devices leads to the growing adoption of fitness trackers. Besides, advances in technology and fitness tracker gadgets drive the growth of the market. The growing sales of wearable devices that can monitor health and fitness boost the market size.
Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market to Reach USD 2.55 Billion by 2028

The global bone growth stimulator market size is expected grow from USD 1.83 billion in 2021 to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growing bone fractures and sports injuries around the world will promote the growth of the market in...
E-prescribing Market Size and Share, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends and Revenue Expectation Forecast till 2026

The global E-prescribing market size is projected to reach USD 4,017.79 million by 2026 owing to the implementation of e-prescribing software in the electronic health record solutions that simplified prescription filling over the years. E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a technology substructure that allows physicians and medical practitioners to send computer-based electronically generated prescriptions to a hospital-based or standalone pharmacy. It is also cost-efficient and reduces the chances of medication errors by pharmacists. The market is discussed in details in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician’s offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per this report, the market value was USD 863.64 million in 2018 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.0 % in the forecast duration set between 2019 to 2026.
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market: Rapidly expanding at a 9.3 CAGR by 2028 | Oracle, SAP SE, Infor., McKesson Corporation, Tecsys

In order to meet the increasing demands of the global marketplace, a company must adopt supply chain management (SCM). This process involves sourcing raw materials, manufacturing them, and packing them for sale. As the number of suppliers, markets, and products expands, the complexity of supply chains also increases. These factors are creating a high demand for talent in supply chain management. SCM software is an essential tool for addressing these needs. It can streamline data from upstream to downstream systems, which helps customers make better purchasing decisions. The success of a hospital depends on the quality of care provided by the supply chain. Investing in the right supply chain can provide a better patient experience and reduce costs. And it will also improve the profitability of the healthcare organization.
Virtual Fitness Market Projected to Expand Exponentially, with a Massive 30.1% CAGR During 2020-2026 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

The global virtual fitness market is continually witnessing rapid revenue growth. Virtual fitness programs and mobile applications are designed to give users the same experience as in-person workout sessions. The growing preference for online health & fitness programs and the advantages that virtual reality classes and programs bring influence the market growth, delivering rewarding experiences.
Bovine Serum Albumin Market Growth Opportunities and Industry Overview

The bovine serum albumin market has been estimated to experience significant growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is on the back of a novel product launch in the field of bovine serum albumin. Further, the rising use of this serum as a dietary whey protein is also boosting growth opportunities in the market.
Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Anticipated To Exhibit Strong Growth In the Coming Years

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2026. The demand for Oxygen Concentrators is primarily attributed to factors such as the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, technological advancements, rising geriatric population susceptibility to chronic diseases, and rise in air pollution due to tobacco smoking, also the entrance of key companies such as Servotech Power Systems, CAIRE, Precision Medical will provide immense growth opportunities. DelveInsight’s “Oxygen Concentrators Market Insights and Forecast” report provides the current and forecasted Oxygen Concentrators Market forecasts for next five years, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Oxygen Concentrators Market.
The Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market to keep pace with the latest technology

The Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market is expected to witness a staggering CAGR going forward. The gamut of care is being driven by the usage of sensors, digital technologies, and wearables, thereby allowing the healthcare personnel to delve deep into the patients’ live – be it pre-operative, post-operative, or the period in between. Consumer tech companies are into making caregivers visible outside of the clinical environment a reality.
Smart Wellness Market Projected to Reach USD 520.29 Billion at a CAGR of 24.46% by 2023 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Subscriptions to paid and free applications to maintain the body through fitness regimes & practices will offer robust opportunities for the smart wellness market in the forecast period. Besides, increasing adoption of smartphones with integrated smart wellness applications, increasing population, growing urbanization, rising popularity of fitness tracking apps accessible on...
Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Market to Exhibit 10.1% CAGR, Omron to Leading the Market with its Large Distribution Network

The global digital blood pressure monitor market is expected to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases worldwide. Recently Fortune Business Insights published a report, titled “Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Arm Type & Wrist Type), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Homecare Settings & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” shading light into various factors responsible for the growth in the market. According to the report, in 2017 the global digital blood pressure monitors market was valued at US$ 666.6 Mn. The global market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 10.1% and reach US$ 1440.3 Mn by the end of 2025. The report classifies the global digital blood pressure monitor market in terms of various segments.
Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market is expected to reach US$ 706.3 Mn with Healthy CAGR of 7.4% by 2028 | STERIS Plc., Olympus Corporation, Laboratory Anios, Hoya Corporation

Automated endoscope reprocessors are used to destroy or kill microorganisms in or on reusable endoscopes by uncovering their outside surfaces and inside channels to compound. The demand for automatic endoscope reprocessors is increasing exponentially, thanks to a number of factors. The growing prevalence of various infectious diseases is a key factor, driving a demand for effective endoscope preprocessors. In addition, the surge in investment in the medical field is expected to fuel the market growth. This article discusses the benefits of automated endoscope reprocessors.
Medical Connector Market Predicted to Garner USD 2 BN, with 7.79% CAGR During 2017-2023- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

ITT Corporation (US) TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland) Fisher Connectors (Switzerland) Amphenol Corporation (US) Delphi Automotive LLP (UK) Extensive uptake of medical connectors and their growing functionality are the key driving factors behind the substantial market growth. Besides, the growing geriatric population, rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancers, diabetes, etc., fuel the market revenue growth. Also, the rising technological advancements and increasing surgeries and treatments demanding medical connectors boost the market value.
Dermal Filler Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 6,899 Million by 2025, says Market Research Future (MRFR)

The dermal filler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% while garnering a market value of USD 6,899.16 Million by 2025, which predicts Market Research Future (MRFR). The increasing number of face surgeries performed by women and men is expected to have a significant impact in the market's development over the assessment period. Additionally, ongoing technical progress in dermal fillers by key players is expected to benefit the business in the near future. Moreover, the growing influence of social media and celebrities to drive the dermal filler market demand.
Technological upgradations to define the growth of Meningococcal Vaccines Market

The Meningococcal Vaccines Market taught to grow sporadically shortly. With improvement in machine-powered analytics, the healthcare vertical is bound to substantiate therein. Machine learning does make caregivers able of putting data to use, thereby enhancing patients’ outcomes along with overall efficiency. This would be the trend in the healthcare vertical going forward.
