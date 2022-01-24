Aria Resort sets new standards of luxury on the Las Vegas Strip with revamped lavish Skyvillas, and Sky Suites
By Neha Tandon Sharma
Up until now, we thought there was no improving perfection, but then Aria Resort went ahead and reimagined its seven Skyvillas and underwent a complete redesign of its 420 Sky Suites. The well-known KES Studio’s donned Aria’s two-bedroom Skyvillas in a new avatar while Rottet Studio breathed new life into Aria’s...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bally's on the Las Vegas Strip will be getting a makeover. Caesars Entertainment announced the casino resort will soon become Horseshoe Las Vegas as part of a multi-million investment in the property. "At Horseshoe, it’s all about the gambler. Since 1951 Horseshoe Casinos have been...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas is unveiling what it calls a new multimedia experience using its buildings' LED video displays. Called "GLOW," the experience will feature 10 show capsules and five interstitial visuals displayed across the property's LED surfaces, from the West Tower's 100,000 square foot display to the interior globe.
My husband, Jason, and I have always loved Vegas, especially the Strip. So when we heard a new hotel called Resorts World had opened, we had to go. It lives up to the hype in many ways, but it’s the food scene that really shines here. So if, like us, one of the main reasons you visit Vegas is for the food, then you’ll definitely want to make your way to Resorts World.
Las Vegas, the brightest spot on Earth, has always been known for its gaming resorts, world-class entertainment, and thumping nightlife. While all of those are fun, it is a ubiquitous and routine choice to explore the city with so much more to offer. Pandemic or not, the lively city can never be still, and in 2022 it is set to enthrall visitors with several new attractions that go beyond customary touristy things. Listed below are the latest additions you can look forward to on your next trip to the Las Vegas Strip:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has unveiled its latest display in celebration of Lunar New Year. The new display, which is available for viewing through March 5, celebrates the Year of the Tiger and is designed to bring prosperity and luck to all who visit.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday night about a proposed tiger magic show east of the Sahara Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Jay Owenhouse would like to bring his magic show with tigers to Las Vegas. Before his permit can...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Montana man has withdrawn a proposal to open a tiger sanctuary in Las Vegas for his magic show. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Tuesday confirmed the withdrawal. Jay Owenhouse, a magician based in Bozeman, had proposed operating a tiger sanctuary off the Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jay Owenhouse was all set to bring his touring magic show and three tigers to a site across from Mandalay Bay in July 2020. After approval from the Clark County commissioners, multiple factors prevented it from taking form. Now, he hopes to get back to...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced a woman hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot playing Face Up Pai Gow on Tuesday. The guest won $968,167 on the game and won an additional $5,000 for the Fortune Bonus. Caesars said the guest was visiting on a family vacation from Olympia, WA....
A groovy winter wonderland awaits on the rooftop of Resorts World Las Vegas’ southeast wing of the property. Open through Feb. 27, the pop-up experience Rose Rooftop, presented by Zouk Group, welcomes guests to imbibe and nosh while kicking back inside a private igloo or seated around a fire pit. Sounds are provided by a rotating lineup of Zouk Nightclub’s resident DJs.
Mandalay Bay has always maintained one of the biggest and most diverse samplings of entertainment, dining and nightlife on the Strip, but right now, the property’s offerings are somewhat in flux. Restaurants are making changes while waiting for Las Vegas convention traffic to pick up, and seminal nightclub Light only recently announced its reopening next month.
Keith Urban is expanding on his Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas residency dates. Taking place ahead of his previously-announced Memorial Day Weekend Vegas shows, Urban's five new dates will happen in late March and early April at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace. Urban's shows at the Colosseum have...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip honored Louie Anderson on Friday. The Tropicana created a special marquee in honor of the late comedy icon. His picture is displayed at the resort casino, with words reading, "Make God Laugh." MORE ON NEWS 3 | Comedian Bob Saget dead...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the long-gestating casino-hotel project on the north end of the Strip, has launched a new website. Visitors to FontainebleauLasVegas.com will find an animation highlighting amenities like music, swimming, dining and gaming. Construction is underway and developers are planning to open the 67-story...
