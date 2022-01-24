ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Crookston Daily Times

Klemek Outdoors: Blue Jay Wonders

My feeder is full of blue jays this winter. If memory serves me, I don’t recall ever observing this many blue jays gorging themselves on black-oil sunflower seeds day in and day out. A few days ago I counted 14!. Blue jays are a true year-around Minnesota avian resident....
ANIMALS
Cape Gazette

24343 BURNITE MILL ROAD - FELTON DE - For Sale $342,000-

INVESTOR ALERT - This home is available as well as the neighboring home 1532 Spider Web Road (DEKT200616). Both have been investment properties for the current owner. This home has been well maintained by loving owners. Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath. Freshly painted, new carpet, 12 ply vapor guard in crawl space. The home has a absolutely huge Great Room with a Pellet Stove. You can heat the whole house with the stove. There is a large 3 season Sun Room off the this room. There is floored attic space easily accessible above here for all of your storage needs. The kitchen is quite large with lots of cabinet space, double ovens, dishwasher and stainless sink. There is a 2 car garage with a loft above (672 square feet) that would be perfect for a workshop/gallery/office. There is a shed for storage . This home shares a septic and well with the home next door. There is an agreement of understanding that all costs of maintaining are shared by both parties. Well is fairly new. Septic and well have been inspected. NO HOA! This home rented for $1025- and Spider Mill Road rented for $850-.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Dr. William Evan Warren, dedicated teacher

Dr. William Evan Warren (Bill), 79, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. He is survived by Joanne of Lincoln, his beloved wife of 57 years; his daughter Karen and her husband Robert Massey of Milton; his son, Kevin, his wife Jenifer and their sons Finn and Connor of Oxford, Pa; and his son Adam, his wife Angeline, and their daughter Lily of Portland, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emily; and his brother, Jack.
MILFORD, DE
obscuresound.com

Jay Blanes – “Miserable”

Flashing both perky pop infectiousness and piano-laden dramatics, “Miserable” is a versatile new track from London-based artist Jay Blanes. The dazzling central hook, with its enthusiastic vocal lead and synth flourishes, reminds fondly of The 1975. The pulsing synth-laden effervescence in the background plays especially well, exuding a nostalgic sound effect reminiscent of Sonic the Hedgehog running through gold rings. “Miserable” rides on emotive lyrical yearning, amidst a shimmering pop-forward infection that induces replays. The track showcases Blane’s pop songwriting savvy and enjoyably expressive vocal lead, cohesively navigating throughout a polished production.
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Chardonnay selections cover a wide range of styles

I wrote this on the MLK birthday celebration. His birthday was actually Jan. 15, 1929. It is a sad commentary that our three greatest leaders have moveable birthdays to accommodate long weekends. Dr. King’s messages were poignant (keen or strong in mental appeal). Sadly, they were ignored, and it appears we are actually sliding back into tribalism. Perhaps someday, folks will indeed be measured by the content of their character, and the Rev. Dr. King will be allowed to dream in peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cape Gazette

One more year for Nicola Pizza in Rehoboth Beach

Nicola Pizza’s move from downtown Rehoboth Beach to a new Route 1 Lewes location has been delayed for at least one more year. On the 50-year-old pizzeria’s Facebook site, a Jan. 14 post said construction-related issues were the reason why it will remain in Rehoboth Beach through Labor Day weekend.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Pears present plenty of pleasant possibilities

Since late last month, we’ve been finding ways to enjoy a generous gift of beautiful Bartlett pears. When we first opened the box, the fruit was far too hard to eat. The green pears needed to be arranged on the countertop and given time to ripen. We tested them each morning by gently pressing at the base of the stem to assess their progress. Once the flesh yielded slightly, we knew they were at peak ripeness and should be eaten within a day or stored in the refrigerator.
LIFESTYLE
Cape Gazette

Excellent Beach Cottages For Sale

Property in Prime Location For Sale. 31-33 Rodney Avenue, Dewey Beach includes cottage “A” with one bedroom and one bath, and cottage “B” with two bedrooms and one bath. Walking distance to the beach and restaurants in Dewey Beach. Easy walk, bike or drive to Rehoboth Beach. Showings must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance to give notice to current tenants. $1,500,000. Call Crowley agent, Betsey Parrett, 302-227-6131.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Jamestown Sun

Jay finds a garage of cinema history on this episode of 'Rides with Jay Thomas'

In this week's segment of Rides with Jay Thomas, Jay goes to Hollywood as he is introduced to cars from the movie "Transformers." Jorge Guzman has a garage of cinema history — a Camaro made for the transformer Bumblebee, a Saleen tribute police car to one of the villains in the series, and its movie original that was cut in half by Michael Bay to get a cool camera angle.
TV & VIDEOS
Cape Gazette

Perspective

Ray Whitney took this cool photo on the north side of the Indian River inlet. “Winter Storm Izzy gifted us with remarkable swell on a cold, bright-blue sky day,” he said. “I thought this might be a different perspective of the bridge that your readers (including me!) would enjoy.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
kxlp941.com

Jay In The Morning on FACEBOOK

I’ve gone against my better judgement 😉 to create a facebook page like I’d had before. So if you’d like to click the Like or Follow button once you get to the JAY IN THE MORNING page, cool. I’ll be posting and interacting because let’s be honest, sharing memes and laughs and other b.s. is a fun way to kill time. It’ll take me a bit to get used to it again but we’ll get there. Thanks for all the requests to bring back the page. Because, hey, I’ve kinda missed you all too. So do the thing, and click the link!
INTERNET
Cape Gazette

Love thy neighbor as thyself

When I was a little girl, my mother would tuck me into bed every night, lean down and kiss my cheek, then whisper, “Sweet dreams and chocolate creams. See you in the morning.”. If I looked sad, she would ask what’s wrong. My answer: I don’t have anything to...
RELIGION
Cape Gazette

Josephine Ann Fleming-Lloyd, sweet, gentle nature

Josephine Ann “Josie” Fleming-Lloyd, 13, of Sussex County, died suddenly in a tragic car accident Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. She was born June 3, 2008, at Beebe Medical Center, daughter of Ann Marie Fleming Aguilar of Ocean View, and Kenneth David Lloyd of Frankford, who survive her. Josie is also survived by her stepfather, Angel Aguilar; siblings, Shona, Cyrus, Athena, and Atticus Fleming-Lloyd; half-siblings, Ashton Yox and husband John, Levi Lloyd and wife Maria, and Augustine Aguilar; step-siblings, Courtney Aguilar and husband Tyler; Kirsten Hawkins and husband Christopher; and Alana Aguilar; a niece, Alejandra Lloyd; and a nephew, Atlas Lloyd. She is also survived by her grandparents, Neil and Jeannie Fleming of Clarksville, and Eileen Lloyd of Pennsylvania; stepgrandparents, Angel Sr. and Sonya Aguilar; her nanny, Pat Suda of Ocean View; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Hugh Lloyd of Pennsylvania.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Live Music Saturday night at Sydney’s - The Comfort Zone

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. The Comfort Zone - 7 to 10 p.m. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For more information visit our website or facebook page.
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Beacon Middle AVID students hold paint night fundraiser

Beacon Middle School AVID students along with their friends and families participated in the first AVID paint night, held Jan. 14, to raise money for the AVID student funds at Beacon. “This event was a unique way to bring our AVID students, their families and their friends together for a...
VISUAL ART
Cape Gazette

Macro photographer launches book Kickstarter

While photographer Christopher D Foster has made images of weddings, events, portraits and commercial stills for decades, in the past few years he has concentrated on a subject more close at hand. “Getting down to the macro level really makes the world seem larger,” Foster said in explaining his work....
PHOTOGRAPHY
Cape Gazette

Elmhurst Dairy has gone Nuts!

From cow’s milk to nut milk, from animal-based to plant-based! That’s the change that New York City’s historic Elmhurst dairy founded in 1925 has made. Why such a dramatic change? According to its octogenarian owner, Henry Schwartz, consumer health concerns and a growing awareness of the environmental impact of dairy farming led to a new demand for alternatives to cow’s milk. And so Mr. Schwartz closed his family dairy business, changed his diet to plant-based and joined plant food scientist Dr. Cheryl Mitchell in producing the fastest growing plant-based beverage business on the market.
AGRICULTURE
Cape Gazette

Duck Donuts in Rehoboth Beach has closed

After less than one full year of business, Duck Donuts in Rehoboth Beach has permanently closed. Located at 33 Wilmington Ave., in the ground-level shops for The Avenue Inn & Spa, Duck Donuts was opened by Julia and Charles “Buff” Vaughan in December 2020. At the conclusion of...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Indy100

Wedding blasted 'inconsiderate' after serving plate of leaves to vegan guests

Accommodating guests' dietary requirements can be stressful, but one wedding has sparked a furious debate after serving a "tragic" vegan option of leaves on a plate.One wedding guest took to Twitter to showcase what one slammed as a "hate crime" against vegans. The plate was half-filled with rocket garnished with a pitiful glaze of balsamic and finished with three measly slices of melon.She explained to indy100 that this was, in fact, the second course. The starter consisted of two tomato slices and the main dish was a single sweet potato.Many were horrified by what appears to be a panicked afterthought....
RELATIONSHIPS
KIEM-TV Redwood News

College of the Redwoods held groundbreaking event for new Creative Arts building

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- College of the Redwoods held a groundbreaking event that would start a new 28 million dollar project to replace the current Creative Arts Building constructed in 1974.  The new building follows the same 29 thousand square foot plan but will allow the college to make several environmental and instructional upgrades to the learning […] The post College of the Redwoods held groundbreaking event for new Creative Arts building appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA

