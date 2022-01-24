ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Saint Louis, MO

Nicklaus: Banks reduce overdraft fees as regulatory threat looms

By David Nicklaus
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanking regulators carry a big stick, but sometimes they can get results without actually using it. Last month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a report on the $15.5 billion a year that banks collect in overdraft fees. The agency has studied the issue before, but this research was accompanied by...

www.stltoday.com

American Banker

Pressure mounts on credit unions to cut overdraft fees

As big banks make headlines for slicing or eliminating their fees for overdrafts, smaller challengers are placing further pressure on credit unions to follow suit. “The push for this is not just consumers who are tired of being hit with fees, rather the pressures are coming from regulators and digital bank competitors … as long as they persist, credit unions are going to be rethinking their overdrafting similarly to larger banks,” said Charlotte Principato, an analyst for the data intelligence firm Morning Consult in Washington.
The Press

University Credit Union Eliminates Overdraft Fees to Promote Economic Inclusion

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) is the first credit union in California to announce the elimination of the overdraft fee for all member-owners effective January 3, 2022. Simply, this means if a member overdrafts their account, they will no longer be charged an overdraft fee to cover the purchase. This change is aimed to promote greater economic inclusion and equity for all members.
American Banker

First Citizens Bancshares slashing overdraft fee to $10

First Citizens Bancshares Raleigh, North Carolina, will join the ranks of banks that are lowering fees for customers who overdraw their accounts. The $111 billion-asset company plans to completely eliminate nonsufficient-funds fees and reduce its overdraft fee from $36 to $10, Chairman and CEO Frank Holding said while discussing First Citizens’ fourth-quarter earnings results with analysts Wednesday. The new overdraft policy, set to take effect around mid-year, is expected to reduce the bank’s service charge revenue by about 35% to 40%, or $35 million to $40 million yearly.
wtaq.com

CFPB head: banks’ overdraft fee changes ‘not enough’

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Recent changes that big U.S. banks made to overdraft and bounced check fees are progress but “not enough,” the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra made the comment on a call with reporters held to discuss a...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Community West Bank Eliminates Fees for Account Overdrafts

Community West Bank today announced the elimination of non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees for overdrafts on personal checking accounts, beginning in February. The bank will also eliminate the transfer fee from savings accounts for overdraft protection and the daily overdraft fee for personal accounts, beginning in February. Every Community West Bank personal checking account client is eligible for the elimination of these fees, without requirements or restrictions.
MarketWatch

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau takes aim at curbing 'junk fees' from banks

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra said Wednesday the government agency is seeking public comment as part of an effort to curb hidden "junk fees" charged by banks. "The CFPB is interested in hearing about people's experiences with fees associated with their bank, credit union, prepaid or credit card account, mortgage, loan, or payment transfers" as well as small business owners, government officials and academics, the CFPB said. The agency said comments may be submitted at http://www.regulations.gov under docket number CFPB-2022-0003. Comments will assist the CFPB and policymakers to use its enforcement, supervision and regulatory authorities to "create fairer, more transparent, and competitive consumer financial markets." Many financial institutions "obscure the true price of their services by luring customers with enticing offers and then charging excessive junk fees," Chopra said. "By promoting competition and ridding the market of illegal practices, we hope to save Americans billions."
Business Insider

Regions offers a case example of an overdraft-reliant bank weaning itself off fees

Regions is looking to make up for reduced revenue after forgoing overdraft fees. The bank is exploring further deals in corporate banking, wealth management, and consumer products. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The news: Regions...
American Banker

Small Texas bank that relies heavily on overdrafts moves to curb fees

First National Bank Texas, which relies more heavily on overdraft fee revenue than the vast majority of U.S. banks, has taken a step toward curbing the controversial charges. And while the $3.7 billion-asset company says that it’s mulling additional changes, it is facing criticism for not having already gone further.
Wyoming News

#15. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

- 2020 employee engagement score: 82.5 (19.6% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 78.1 - One-year score change: +4.4 - Agency workforce size: midsize Responsible for promoting confidence in the financial system, this agency insures deposits at banks for at least $250,000 and limits the effect of a bank failure on the overall economy. Its staff includes bank examiners, financial analysts, economists, and other professionals. In 2019, the FDIC started a new employee engagement program that encourages participation in project teams to improve the workplace and support the agency’s mission.
