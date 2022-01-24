ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

This Is the State With the Highest Birth Rate

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzO7J_0du4sz9a00 After decades of robust growth, the population in the United States rose only 7.4% from 2010 to 2020 to 331,449,281. The figure barely rose in the Midwest but grew over 10% in the South. The news set off several alarm bells. What happens to the size of the American workforce as people age? Might it shrink? The size of the older population is growing quickly.

Another root cause of the slow growth is that Americans have fewer children than in decades past. The size of the U.S. household keeps on shrinking.

As it has been since 2007, the U.S. birth rate is well below what is referred to as “replacement-level fertility.” That is, the birth rate a country must maintain to keep population levels stable without immigration. This could prove to be a problem. Though it is impossible to predict the implications with any degree of certainty, an aging and shrinking population could slow economic growth, strain government funding and lead to worker shortages.

While birth rates are at historic lows nationwide, in some states, birth rates far exceed the national average of 10.8 births per 1,000 people. Using birth data over the one-year period ending on July 1, 2021, from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Tempo identified the state with the highest birth rate. Birth rates in the states ranged from as low as 7.9 to as high as 13.8 per 1,000.

In all but two of the 15 states with the lowest birth rates, deaths outnumbered births from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. Meanwhile, births outnumbered deaths in all but three of the 15 states with the highest birth rates. Births minus deaths, as well as migration (people moving in and out of a given state), are the factors that contribute to overall population change.

The state with the highest birth rate was Utah. Here are the details for the period:

Births: 13.8 per 1,000 residents (45,159 total) Population change due to new births: +1.4% Total population change: +1.7% Total population, July 2021: 3,337,975

Methodology: To determine the state with the highest birth rate, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates Program. States were ranked based on the number of new births per 1,000 residents in the described period. Data on total population change and population change due to natural growth (new births minus deaths) were calculated using data from the same Census Bureau program.

Click here to see all the states with the highest birth rates.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State the Most People Are Leaving

Americans have become remarkably mobile in the past two years, with people changing cities and often states, too. And the state the most people are leaving is New Jersey. Several reasons have increased the number of people who move. Among them has been a historically low mortgage rate – which makes housing less expensive – […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Safest State for COVID-19

It was hard for almost anyone in America to understand what a real pandemic would be like. Who could imagine that the nation with the most sophisticated and advanced health care system in the world could not prevent a wave of tens of millions of virus-driven cases and almost 1 million deaths? Still, even with […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Unhappiest State in America

How do you measure happiness? According to one adage, money cannot buy it. Perhaps it is tied to health or a good family life. A good job should be mixed in. So should the environment where people live. (These are the best jobs in America.) The prescription drug consultant site NiceRx tried to measure the […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
CBS News

Americans are quitting at record rates. These 5 states are leading the pack.

A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn't evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Alaska With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Worst Highways in America

The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed by Congress on Nov. 6 of last year,, will provide money to, among other things, rebuild 20,000 miles of road and 10,000 bridges. Among the calculations of the plan is that one in five miles of major highway in the United States is in poor condition. This […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Rates#Population Change#U S Census Bureau#Population Growth#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Tempo
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Lowest Cost Of Living

Americans face a dilemma. The Consumer Price Index rose 7% in December. While wages have risen recently, they have not, for the most part, kept up with inflation. The median household income in the U.S. dropped 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521. In a recent article, a reporter from The New York Times wrote: “Only 17 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABC4

Here’s a list of cities with the highest poverty rates in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Despite the fifth consecutive year of decreasing poverty rates in the U.S., there are still 37 million people (almost 12 percent of the population) living below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This staggering number is reflected in some cities in Utah, where one in five people are living […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
thecentersquare.com

How Iowa’s Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having children later in life. A growing body of evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred many would-be parents from starting families.
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 1.6 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to South Dakota. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 58 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of January 25, the U.S. has sent 660,939,155 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 201.4% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Coloradans Grapple With Co-op Over ‘Highest Rates In The Entire State’ & Solar Issues

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (CBS4)  – The Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) services 14,000 homes and businesses over a wide area of Colorado, mostly within the Rocky Mountains. Right now, they’re hearing from more than 100 people about proposed rate changes that would significantly increase costs for some customers. Right now, the proposed plan that was approved by the board last year would change monthly service availability charge costs from $31.83 to $46.15. SDCEA also plans to reduce subsidies for solar power customers who invested in panels. (credit: CBS) “So in essence they’re saying, ‘We’re going to charge you a distribution fee for...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Another wave of COVID-19 infections recently began in America — the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily, by the new omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. and accounting for a remarkable surge […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

94K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy