Space Falcon, an Intergalactic metaverse featuring the classic space shooter game with built-in premium sci-fi NFTs, announced a strategic partnership with Peech Capital, a multi-strategy crypto investment and advisory firm. From the beginning, Peech will assist Space Falcon in their marketing efforts and nurture the ecosystem. Peech Capital assists digital asset companies in achieving their objectives by participating in all stages of the process, from marketing through development. Space Falcon is really excited about this collaboration, as Space Falcon continues to be extremely motivated in their objective to use blockchain technology to disrupt the traditional gaming industry.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO