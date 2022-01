On Thursday, January 20, the Bank of Russia published a report that proposes a ban on the use and mining of cryptocurrencies within Russian territory. In the report, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation stated that cryptocurrencies pose threats to financial stability, citizens’ wellbeing and its monetary policy sovereignty. Furthermore, the regulator mentioned that the rapid growth of crypto coins was determined majorly by speculative demand and could lead to a market bubble that threatens citizens’ welfare and financial stability. Additionally, the regulator stated that crypto coins carry characteristics of a financial pyramid.

