There are over 4000 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails throughout Maine. Many of those trails are deep in the woods and in areas where cell phone coverage is spotty at best. Those conditions can be a challenge for rescue workers if they have to find someone injured and get to them. That was the exact challenge that the Eustis Fire Department faced when the Franklin County 911 dispatcher received a call from an injured snowmobiler Tuesday.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO