Chiefs-Bills’ classic deserved better than what Tony Romo and Jim Nantz delivered

By Andrew Marchand
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning. Chiefs-Bills was a game for the ages, but CBS’s Jim Nantz...

LT24
2d ago

I thought they did a great job. The writer isn’t one to criticize as his article failed to illustrate anything they were trying to express. I enjoyed every moment of that game including Romo and Nantz

welly
2d ago

Give me a break the game speaks for itself they did their job people complain about everything anymore.

The Gman
2d ago

This coming from the New York post🤦🏻‍♂️. Since when have they reported anything meaningful 🤷🏻‍♂️

Reply
