ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Clock stopped at the moment of Aberfan disaster to be displayed in museum

By Bronwen Weatherby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wxNA_0du4qM6B00

A clock that stopped the moment an unstable coal tip hit a primary school in south Wales, killing 116 children, is to be displayed in a museum.

The Aberfan disaster, on October 21 1966, was one of the worst in British history and came after the National Coal Board ignored repeated warnings that the tip was unsafe.

The small clock, recovered from the rubble, froze at 9.13am, just as tonnes of slurry slipped down Merthyr Mountain and engulfed Pantglas Junior School and a row of houses.

We hope to collect many more items linked to the Aberfan disaster

Sioned Williams, museum curator

The school had been settling into its first lesson of the day when the wave of soil, shale and crushed rock buried the building and those in it.

In total, 116 children and 28 adults died in the disaster.

Mike Flynn a postman and paramedic in the Territorial Army at the time, was one of hundreds who helped rescue survivors.

The father-of-three found the clock, which came to be an enduring symbol of the tragedy, and had kept it safe in his home ever since.

I always thought I would like to see the clock and similar items go on permanent display in a location like St Fagans National Museum of History

Mike Flynn, some of helper and clock's finder

His son Mike Flynn Jnr has now donated it to St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff the home of much of the nation’s art, history and science collections.

He said: “I am delighted that Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales – has accepted the clock.

“I always thought I would like to see the clock and similar items go on permanent display in a location like St Fagans National Museum of History, because it is a museum of Welsh history and that would be the most appropriate place for it.”

Sioned Williams, the museum’s principal curator of modern history, said: “Once it is transferred here to St Fagans, we will display it as soon as possible in the Wales Is… gallery which explores the stories of Wales across the ages and (is) available for all to see.

“We at St Fagans look forward to working with Mike and the community in Aberfan as we prepare to display this important part of Welsh history.

“We hope to collect many more items linked to the Aberfan disaster.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Aberfan: Permanent home for disaster artefacts sought

The clock is stopped at 09:13. More than half a century has passed since this once unremarkable timepiece came to awful prominence, as time stood still for a generation of children lost to the Aberfan disaster of 1966. In the small Welsh mining village, 116 children and 28 adults died...
U.K.
The Independent

Letter written by Mary Queen of Scots expected to fetch up to £18,000 at auction

A letter featuring the handwriting of Mary Queen of Scots is to go under the hammer next month.The document, which could fetch between £14,000 and £18,000, is an appeal from her to the French ambassador in England to allow the safe passage of Scottish nobleman, George Douglas, to France.It was written in Carlisle Castle two months after her escape from Lochleven Castle in Perthshire on May 2 1568, where she had been imprisoned for nearly a year following a forced abdication in favour of her infant son, James VI.Mary hoped that by helping to ensure a safe journey to France...
U.K.
The Independent

Mystery of missing sea life in North Sea is ‘catastrophic’, say fishing crews

Fishing crews say the mystery of missing sea life in part of the North Sea is proving “catastrophic” for their livelihoods.Investigations are continuing into why large numbers of crabs and lobsters have been washed ashore on the Yorkshire and North East of England coasts over the last four months, amid reports from crews of sparse catches.The fishermen are very anxious to find the solution and this is having a major impact on their livelihoodsBarrie DeasA range of theories have been put forward, including the role of dredging and pollution, but no answer has been found.One fishing industry leader told the...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Curator#Art#Uk#Clock#British#The National Coal Board#Pantglas Junior School#The Territorial Army#Amgueddfa Cymru#National Museum Wales#Welsh
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Found The Long Lost ‘Temple of Hercules’ In Spain

A close study of topographical data from Spain's coasts may have revealed the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus in the Bay of Cádiz. For centuries, many archaeologists have viewed the lost Temple of Hercules Gaditanus as a “holy grail.” Visited by Julius Caesar and Hannibal, the site played a crucial role in ancient history. Now, archaeologists believe they may have finally located the elusive site.
WORLD
Telegraph

Pictured: Rare porcupette born in UK takes a seat in keeper's hand

A rare species of porcupine that is notoriously hard to breed has given birth to a baby at a wildlife centre for only the second time since they began trying to breed them 10 years ago. The prehensile-tailed porcupine arrived on Christmas Day at the Hemsley Conservation Centre, Sevenoaks, Kent.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
U.K.
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Sculpture that has sat on family’s mantlepiece for 50 years is found to be ‘unique and rare’ Henry Moore work – and is set to fetch £50,000 at auction

A 'unique and rare' sculpture by pioneering British artist Henry Moore has been discovered after sitting on a family's mantelpiece for years. The abstract depiction of two figures made from lead, called Mother And Child, was authenticated by Dreweatts auctioneers alongside experts from The Henry Moore Foundation, who traced it back to a sketch from 1939.
VISUAL ART
LiveScience

The most amazing coin treasures uncovered in 2021

Saving for a rainy day is not a new idea. In 2021, archaeologists turned up a whole horde of hoards: stashes of coins and other valuables left behind for whatever reason and never used again. These treasures turned up in a Polish cornfield, in a meadow in New England, in a town in Denmark. They were left by royals, pirates, chieftains and people who will forever remain anonymous.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists spot ‘intruder’ flying through space and disturbing distant star

Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.Researchers watched as the object – which was not a part of the system – came close enough to the binary protostar that it interacted with the environment around it. As it flew past, it left a chaotic stream of dust and gas in its wake.Such events have been seen before in computer simulations. But they have remained largely theoretical.Now scientists say they have directly observed such a phenomenon, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) telescopes.“Observational evidence of flyby events...
ASTRONOMY
Telegraph

Why Erich von Däniken still believes that God was an astronaut

“Hello,” says the brisk and slightly accented voice on the telephone. “I’m Erich von Däniken.”. I can feel a little shiver of excitement pass through my body – and then back in time, to 14-year-old me, entranced by a garish paperback with his name on the cover. “NGL”, as the young people say: when I was asked to interview von Däniken, my first feeling was astonishment that this titanic figure in late 20th-century popular publishing was still with us.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Rare gold Henry III coin found by metal detectorist sells for almost £650,000

A rare gold coin depicting King Henry III which dates to the mid-13th century has sold for a record £648,000, months after being found by a metal detectorist in a field in England.Prompted by his children, Michael Leigh-Mallory, 52, a father-of-two from Cullompton, Devon, had recently resumed his hobby when he made the chance discovery on 26 September last year.Five months later, his find fetched £540,000 at London’s Spink and Son Auctioneers on Sunday, with the total reaching almost £650,000 once auction fees were included.Gregory Edmund, senior numismatist at Spink, believes it is the most expensive single coin ever...
U.K.
The Independent

How to address your haggis in honour of the great, according to Robert Burns

Every year Scotland honours its national poet, Robert Burns (1759-1796), on his birthday. Burns wrote over 550 poems in the second half of the 18th century and remains an icon of the Romantic period and a hero for his liberal and socially-minded political outlook.The centrepiece of the Burns Night festivities remains the noble haggis – a delicacy comprised of a sheep’s heart, liver and lungs boiled with mincemeat, suet and onions in its own stomach.But before the haggis, neeps and tatties can be tucked into, the dish must be toasted with a ceremonial reading of the poet’s work, a...
SCOTLAND
The Independent

Honorary vice president of Magic Circle receives MBE at 102

A 102-year-old magician performed a trick to celebrate receiving his MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.Henry Lewis was given the royal honour by the Duke of Cambridge for his services to fundraising and charitable causes.The centenarian stood up from his wheelchair to collect the medal.Afterwards, Mr Lewis was visibly touched as he told the PA news agency: “It’s all very nice and I’m very pleased about it.“I’m very surprised I ever got it”.Mr Lewis said magic has allowed him to fundraise throughout his life.He said: “Magic was a hobby of mine, it’s never been my profession, but it’s raised a...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Sir David Suchet says being knighted on stage ‘doesn’t compare’ to real thing

Poirot star Sir David Suchet has said receiving his knighthood at Windsor Castle was an “extraordinary feeling” that topped being knighted on stage.The veteran actor received the honour from the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday, having missed out on the ceremony in December after testing positive for coronavirus.Sir David told the PA news agency that it was the “proudest moment” of his life.He said: “I’ve been knighted on stage and it doesn’t compare.“And no camera is going to say ‘Cut, let’s do a retake’.“It’s the most extraordinary feeling and it’s very surreal.”The 75-year-old said it had been special to receive...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy