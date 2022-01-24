ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three jailed over killing that led to tit-for-tat shooting

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
 3 days ago

Three men have been jailed for killing a student whose death sparked the tit-for-tat shooting of autistic “gentle giant” Chad Gordon.

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was fatally stabbed in the leg in north London on May 13 2020.

His killing by the Green Lanes gang led to a reprisal attack, mistakenly targeting Mr Gordon, 27, on May 18 last year.

Mr Gordon, who had nothing to do with gangs, was shot in the head as he opened the door of his home.

The intended targets lived next door and were friends of Mr Ebrahim’s killers, Tyreese Annan and Mizuki Brown.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Annan, 20, of Tottenham, north London, and Brown, 25, from, Islington north London, were found guilty of Mr Ebrahim’s manslaughter.

Co-defendant Abdul Gaffer, 25, from Tottenham, who drove them to and from the scene, pleaded guilty to Mr Ebrahim’s manslaughter.

On Monday, Brown was jailed for 12 years, Annan for 11 years and Gaffer for eight years and three months by Judge Simon Mayo QC at the Old Bailey.

In a statement, Mr Ebrahim’s sister Nema had said: “Our hearts are broken, Jemal had a promising life ahead of him, from leaving the country for good at the young age of 16 to pursue education abroad to then finalising his first year of business school in Hangzhou China before returning for the Christmas holiday and being stuck here due to Covid.

“A postcode should not determine whether you are to live or not, and it’s completely devastating that another young boy lost his life following this, our thoughts are with the family always.”

In May last year, Mason Sani-Samedo, 19, and Cameron Robinson, 20, were convicted of Mr Gordon’s murder.

