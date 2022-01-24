ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYwlr_0du4qGnp00

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.

Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.

Our findings indicate higher levels of anxiousness or worry among men are linked to biological processes that may give rise to heart disease and metabolic conditions.

Dr Lewina Lee

At the start of the research, the men were assessed for neuroticism and worry and did not have heart disease or cancer at that time.

They then underwent physical examinations and blood tests every three to five years until they either died or dropped out of the study.

Overall, seven risk factors for cardiometabolic disease were measured: systolic (top number) blood pressure; diastolic (bottom number) blood pressure; total cholesterol; triglycerides (blood fats); obesity (assessed by body mass index); fasting blood sugar levels; and the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), a marker of inflammation.

When looking at risks for disease, each man was given a score depending on how many cardiometabolic risk factors they had and their severity.

These associations may be present much earlier in life than is commonly appreciated

Dr Lewina Lee

Dr Lewina Lee, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine, said: “While the participants were primarily white men, our findings indicate higher levels of anxiousness or worry among men are linked to biological processes that may give rise to heart disease and metabolic conditions, and these associations may be present much earlier in life than is commonly appreciated – potentially during childhood or young adulthood.

“Having six or more high-risk cardiometabolic markers suggests that an individual is very likely to develop or has already developed cardiometabolic disease.”

The researchers found that, between the ages 33 to 65, the average number of cardiometabolic high-risk factors increased by about one per decade.

People with higher levels of neuroticism had a greater number of high-risk factors, while worriers were 10% more likely to have six or more cardiometabolic disease risk factors.

Dr Lee said: “We found that cardiometabolic disease risk increased as men aged, from their 30s into their 80s, irrespective of anxiety levels, while men who had higher levels of anxiety and worry consistently had a higher likelihood of developing cardiometabolic disease over time than those with lower levels of anxiety or worry.”

The experts said it was not clear from the data if any of the men had been diagnosed with anxiety, and it was not clear if medications could lower the risk.

But, according to Dr Lee, men can help reduce their risks by having routine health check-ups, taking any medications for high blood pressure and maintaining a healthy weight.

Further studies should examine the impact of worry and anxiety on women’s health, she added.

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Men who live alone, regularly break up with their partners at higher risk of harmful inflammation

LONDON — Breakups are never easy, but a new study finds they may also be bad for a man’s health as well. Researchers in Denmark found that men who experience more relationship breakups and live alone longer have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood. It’s a problem that could increase a person’s risk of poor health and even death.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Have Heart#The Normative Aging Study#Esr
Knowridge Science Report

Coffee for diabetics, good or bad?

Coffee is one of the world’s most popular beverages. Thanks to its high levels of antioxidants and beneficial nutrients, it also seems to be quite healthy. Scientists find that coffee drinkers have a much lower risk of several serious diseases. However, too much caffeine can also cause anxiety in...
DRINKS
studyfinds.org

Common blood pressure drugs may damage a patient’s kidneys

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Long-term use of common blood pressure and heart failure drugs may contribute to kidney failure, according to a concerning new report by a team at the University of Virginia. Despite their findings, study authors recommend patients continue to take the drugs in question, which include ACE...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Woman's World

Brewing Your Coffee Like This Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

As an avid coffee drinker, I usually float between sipping espresso and drip coffee to get my daily caffeine fix. While this is just a personal preference flavor-wise, it turns out these two styles of brew have differing health effects. New research suggests that drinking unfiltered coffee such as espresso and French press comes with long-term health risks like an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

This is the best fruit for people with diabetes

Eggplants, also known as aubergines, belong to the nightshade family of plants and are used in many different dishes around the world. Although often considered a vegetable, they’re technically a fruit, as they grow from a flowering plant and contain seeds. Eggplant is a high-fiber, low-calorie food that is...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Myocarditis: COVID-19 is a much bigger risk to the heart than vaccination

The heart has played a central role in COVID-19 since the beginning. Cardiovascular conditions are among the highest risk factors for hospitalization. A significant number of patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infections have signs of heart damage, and many recover from infection with lasting cardiovascular injury. It’s not surprising that debates over COVID-19 vaccines frequently centre around issues involving cardiovascular health. The high-profile collapse of Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen in June initiated a myth about the link between sudden cardiac death and vaccination among athletes that persists several months later. Perhaps the most common point of conflict concerning COVID-19 vaccines is...
SOCCER
24/7 Wall St.

10 Warning Signs You Might Have Diabetes

About one in 10 Americans, or 34.2 million people, live with diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data through 2018. Other findings from the data show that one in three people in the country have prediabetes, higher than normal blood sugar level, which can turn into diabetes if left untreated, and […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to stop dementia from nose

In a new study from Osaka City University, researchers found a method to stop dementia from the nose. Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein accumulate in the brain. The team had previously shown in a study using mice that the antibiotic rifampicin...
SCIENCE
dailyhealthpost.com

Prevent Fatty Liver Disease With Only 30 Minutes a Day

A new study published in the journal Molecular Metabolism found that exercising regularly can help prevent the development of fatty liver associated diseases. People who suffer from non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD) often have type 2 diabetes as well as an increased risk of liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality. NAFLD...
FITNESS
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy