Covid tests scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals

By Neil Lancefield
 3 days ago

Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England will be axed, Boris Johnson has announced.

The Prime Minister did not confirm when the travel rules will be eased, but it is likely to happen before the February half-term break.

This will be a major boost for travel firms and families planning an overseas trip.

On a visit to Milton Keynes Hospital on Monday, Mr Johnson said: “What we’re doing on travel, to show that this country is open for business, open for travellers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated.”

The announcement only applies to England, but the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have recently implemented Westminster’s changes to international travel rules.

Fully vaccinated arrivals must currently pre-book and take a post-arrival test from a private supplier.

This can be a lateral flow test, which typically costs around £19.

The PA news agency understands that further changes mean fully vaccinated arrivals will only have to complete a simplified version of the passenger locator form.

It is also expected that vaccines used by more countries will be recognised for travel, and the rules for travellers who are not fully vaccinated will be eased.

Arrivals who are not fully vaccinated must currently take a pre-departure test and two post-arrival PCR tests which are more expensive than the lateral flow version.

They must also self-isolate for 10 days.

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren welcomed the update, saying “millions of our customers” will be “delighted to see the return of restriction-free travel in the UK”.

He went on: “We believe testing for travel should now firmly become a thing of the past.

“It is clear travel restrictions did not materially slow the spread of Omicron in the UK and so it is important that there are no more knee jerk reactions to future variants.”

He added that the airline intends to return to “near-2019 levels of flying this summer”.

Abby Penlington, director at ferry trade association Discover Ferries, said the industry expects to see an increase in bookings following the relaxation of the rules, as they will make travelling “easier, cheaper and will be a further boost to consumer confidence”.

She went on: “The financial impact of testing, particularly on families, has been an additional barrier to holidaying abroad during the pandemic.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will announce details of the new travel regulations in a statement in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, following a meeting of the Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations committee.

The changes come after the bosses of major airlines wrote to the Government demanding an end to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

In the letter, they asked that restriction-free travel was restored “at the very least” for those who are fully vaccinated.

The letter was signed by the heads of Ryanair, easyJet, Loganair, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Jet2, as well as the chief executives of holiday travel group Tui and trade body Airlines UK.

The Independent

Travel testing abolished for fully vaccinated travellers to the UK: the key questions

Fully vaccinated travellers to the UK will no longer have to take a “day two” test if they arrive after 4am on 11 February. The decision, which has been demanded by the travel industry for months, will reduce the cost and complexity of international journeys – and remove some of the obstructions for overseas visitors.Even more significantly, unvaccinated travellers need no longer quarantine on arrival, though they will need to take multiple tests.Most foreign countries continue to impose some restrictions on visitors from the UK.What’s the background?The UK government spent most of 2020 saying that Covid testing for travellers was...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Holidaymakers rush to book trips as testing scrapped

Holiday firms are reporting a surge in bookings for foreign travel following the decision to drop testing and self-isolation requirements for people arriving in England.From February 11, fully vaccinated arrivals will no longer need to take a coronavirus test, and the requirement for those not in that category to self-isolate will be dropped.Airline Jet2.com and tour operator Jet2holidays reported a “notable increase in demand for holidays and flights” after the new policy was revealed on Monday afternoon, according to chief executive Steve Heapy.Customers are jumping at the chance to book their flights and holidaysSteve Heapy, Jet2Traditional hotspots such as Spanish...
LIFESTYLE
Wyoming News

England to Lift Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Visitors

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated people arriving in England will be scrapped, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday. Details about the changes are to be provided later in the day by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the Associated Press reported. To "show that this country is open for business, open for travelers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Johan Lundgren
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Grant Shapps promises to ‘set Britons free’ with easing of travel rules

The transport secretary has made a bold claim about eased travel rules, promising “normality not witnessed since early 2020”.From 11 February, the rules for travellers to the UK will return to the way they were at the start of 2021: with a passenger locator form but no testing.Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Grant Shapps said: “For vaccinated travellers, this coming half-term will see a return to normality not witnessed since early 2020, with remaining tests scrapped and bureaucracy reduced to the bare minimum.”Yet the passenger locator form was not introduced for travellers to the UK until the summer of...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Grant Shapps: We’re bringing travel ‘back to the good old days’

Reduced testing and self-isolation requirements for people arriving in the UK will bring international travel “back to the good old days”, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps The Cabinet minister announced on Monday that the requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals to take a coronavirus test will be dropped from February 11.Mr Shapps told LBC: “You will be able to come to this country, and if you’ve been fully vaccinated, in other words two vaccinations, you will not need to take any tests at all, either before you leave to come here or when you get back here.“Of course, no quarantine.“In...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Half-term holiday warning as unvaccinated children remain barred from Spain

Spain still has its strict vaccination rules in place for travel, meaning those aged 12 and over must have had two doses or more of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to visit the country from the UK.This is likely to hit half-term holidays hard, as families whose teenage children have not yet had the jab are forced to cancel or delay plans. (Children under 12 are currently exempt from vaccine rules.)While around three quarters (79 per cent) of adults in the UK have now had three doses of a vaccine, the rollout is only just starting to reach 12 to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Also-ran: a dismal year for the UK’s leading airport

Boris Johnson may look short of friends – but the beleaguered prime minister can count on the support of the transport secretary.Grant Shapps did the Tuesday media round (if you’ve lost your place in Partygate, his brief was to defend the PM’s birthday celebration in the cabinet room and field questions about Mr Johnson’s “wallpaper consultant”, Lulu Lytle).But the transport secretary also found time to announce in a government press release: “We made the right calls at the right time and thanks to our vaccine and booster rollout it’s paying off – allowing us to safely remove nearly all Covid-19...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘2022 set to be blockbuster year’ for inbound tourism, claims Nadine Dorries

As new figures revealed the scale of the collapse of travel to the UK, the culture secretary has predicted “2022 is set to be a blockbuster year”.Airports Council International says aviation to and from the UK was just 22 per cent of 2019 levels, by far the worst of any major European country.In contrast, Spain achieved 44 per cent, Portugal 48 per cent and Greece 53 per cent.But Nadine Dorries, whose department is responsible for tourism, insisted: “There is huge pent up demand from international tourists to visit the UK and my message is clear: our brilliant tourism, hospitality and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Dutch government eases lockdown despite soaring infections

Prime Minister Mark Rutte further eased the Netherlands' coronavirus lockdown, allowing bars, restaurants, museums, theaters and other venues to reopen from Wednesday for the first time this year.But Rutte warned that the move wasn't without risks.“We are taking a big step today to unlock the Netherlands while the infections numbers are really going through the roof,” Rutte said Tuesday.The announcement wasn't all good news for the beleaguered hospitality and cultural sectors, with the opening hours limited to 10 p.m., while professional sports teams will only be allowed to fill stadiums to a third of their normal capacities.Soccer clubs and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I don’t think we should rush’: Anxiety and relief as masks and Covid passes axed

The end of England’s plan B Covid restrictions have been met with a mixture of concern and relief from business owners, commuters and shoppers.Rules requiring masks to be worn on public transport and in indoor venues such as shops were lifted on Thursday, while Covid vaccine passes are no longer be mandatory in nightclubs.Health secretary Sajid Javid said the country must “learn to live with Covid”.But rail operators and supermarkets are continuing to ask customers to wear masks in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases remain high.And some shopkeepers told The Independent told they feared for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

‘Scrap passenger locator form’: Gatwick demands end to Covid travel form

The boss of Britain’s second-biggest airport is calling on the transport secretary to scrap the complex and unpopular passenger locator form for fully vaccinated arrivals.On Monday Grant Shapps announced that arrivals to the UK who are fully vaccinated will no longer need book a post-arrival test.But the passenger locator form will remain. Mr Shapps said: “It is our only way of distinguishing between those who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated when they use e-gates to come into this country.”This assertion has surprised airlines, rail firms and ferry companies, who are accustomed to checking the vaccination certificates of...
WORLD
The Independent

EasyJet ‘optimistic’ despite Omicron setback and Gatwick competition

Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, says the Omicron variant of Covid-19 led to a “pause” in recovery.Losses continued for the final three months of 2021, but almost halved compared with the previous year. The airline operated 64 per cent of its 2019 schedule between October and December.But the chief executive, Johan Lundgren, said: “We have many reasons to be optimistic about the year ahead.”He told The Independent that he expected many testing requirements to be lifted across Europe within the next two weeks.During October and November 2021, the airline filled over 80 per cent of its seats – but the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Brexit: Your questions on lorry queues, trade deals and the protocol answered live

The economic consequences of the UK’s exit from the EU are only just becoming clear, and the government is under growing pressure to sort out at least some of the unravelling mess.Lorry drivers are blaming the huge queues building up at the port of Dover “entirely” on post-Brexit controls, with one telling The Independent that disruption on both sides of the border is bound to get worse when imports and exports pick up again in February.Meanwhile, port chiefs have urged the government to hold talks with the EU on ways to ease the impact of biometric checks that are set...
ECONOMY
AFP

England lifts Omicron restrictions

England on Thursday lifted coronavirus restrictions imposed to tackle the Omicron variant, with masks no longer required in enclosed places and vaccine passports shelved. Face masks were required in all enclosed spaces and, controversially, vaccine documentation also was to enter places such as nightclubs, football grounds and large-scale events.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: Minister resigns over failure to recoup coronavirus fraud losses as travel tests scrapped

Treasury minister Lord Agnew has resigned from the government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans.The Conservative peer marched out of the House of Lords, saying “schoolboy errors” had been made in a “desperately inadequate” operation.He was updating peers about £4.3bn of loans - written off by the Treasury - which Labour said has gone to “fraudsters”.In what has been described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the upper chamber, Lord Agnew slammed his folder shut, said “thank you and goodbye”, and immediately left to applause.“Given that I am the minister for counter-fraud, it would be...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Foreign Office mandarin ‘not aware’ of any PM involvement in Nowzad evacuation

The Foreign Office’s top civil servant has said he was not aware of support from Boris Johnson for the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan after leaked emails suggested the Prime Minister had “authorised” their rescue.Mr Johnson has been accused of lying by Labour over how animals looked after by the charity Nowzad had made their way to the UK during the evacuation of Kabul last year.In leaked emails to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, one Foreign Office official told colleagues working on the evacuation on August 25 that “the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated”,...
ANIMALS
The Independent

UK Foreign Office video on protocol criticised as ‘Trumpian propaganda’

A video by the UK Foreign Office criticising the Northern Ireland Protocol has been condemned as “Trumpian propaganda” in the Irish parliament.Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond raised concerns in the Dail on Wednesday that the “absolutely ridiculous video” had originated from an institution of the state, and said it would damage trust with the UK.He said the UK Government was “absolutely trashing” the post-Brexit agreement which “they themselves agreed just over a year ago”.The video, posted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) at around 2pm on Wednesday, said the protocol was putting the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at risk...
POLITICS
The Independent

