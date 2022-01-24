ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Figures Urge Biden Not to Deploy Troops in Ukraine-Russia Dispute

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Republicans such as Paul Gosar have suggested Joe Biden should concentrate on the southern border crisis rather than tensions in...

Comments / 22

Michael Andrew
2d ago

The left warned us that President Trump would get us into war, well guess what Biden is going to get us into war with Russia ! Biden could care less about our own border. But Biden wants to go to war over Ukraine's border. Biden should be protecting United States of America's southern border !! !!

iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Slams ‘Totally Ignorant’ GOP Senator for Urging Sanctions Against Russia: ‘Just Reading the Script’

Tucker Carlson opened Monday’s show by arguing that imposing harsh sanctions on Russia would end up negatively impacting the United States. In the process, he called Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) “totally ignorant.”. Carlson has repeatedly cautioned against antagonizing Russia over Ukraine. “The Chinese government is the only certain...
FOREIGN POLICY
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
Newsweek

