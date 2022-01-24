ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor

Community Needs Survey now open

It is the goal of the Region 2 Area Agency on Aging to serve older adults, adults with disabilities, and caregivers in Jackson, Hilldale, and Lenawee counties as effectively and efficiently as possible. The Community Needs Survey is conducted every three years and the purpose of the survey is to determine the organization and development of services offered in our community.

The Community Needs Survey is available until March 15 and will help us plan for services for 2023 through 2025. We would greatly appreciate anyone living in Jackson, Hillsdale or Lenawee counties take the survey. The survey is anonymous and only takes a few minutes to complete. It can be taken online at https://bit.ly/3smpCMd or conducted over the phone or written form by contacting us at (517) 592-1974.

For more information, or for assistance completing the survey, contact (517) 592-1974 or visit www.r2aaa.net.

Nichole Baker, Aging & Adult Services manager, Region 2 Area Agency on Aging

Code enforcement not taking place

Evident by pictures that not much in the way of Code or Ordinance enforcement has been occurring in the city of Hillsdale for quite some time.

The enforcement personnel are being negligence in what they swore to and their taskings as enforcement agent for the city thusly, the city taxpayers getting fleeced out of what their tax dollars are/were supposed to be for as street repair, which is evident that it's not taking place, either.

The city's government personnel are part to blame for these conditions (all in Ward 3) due to the lack of accountability for non-performance, they also have perpetuated and condone for so long the causing the severity to grow to the state that several of these incidents have reached.

Larry Walworth, Hillsdale

