Eternals is on Disney+ and fans are celebrating Angelina Jolie's big entrance to the MCU. She plays Thena in the massive Chloe Zhao epic. It's been a long time coming for the beloved actress but she's finally in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to the theater-only distinction for Eternals, this is the first chance people are getting to see It at home. With how the future of this franchise looks, it wouldn't be strange to think of seeing her again on the big screen at some point. Clearly, this star-studded cast had a lot of fun together. That's something Jolie told Collider that she would love to do more of. However, if you're asking for a solo Thena project, you're going to be kind of disappointed.

