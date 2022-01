It’s not hyperbole. The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs was truly the greatest football weekend ever. Four games, all decided on the final play. Three road teams winning by a field goal. Both No. 1 seeds going down. The Chiefs winning a shootout for the ages. Tom Brady almost completing another improbable comeback. The Rams pulling off a miracle. Lambeau Field in the snow. Dazzling quarterback play. Wild swings. Each game more exciting than the next.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO