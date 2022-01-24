Upscale homes in new Raleigh neighborhood to start at $1.7M

North State Bank opened its West Raleigh banking office in April 2004, nearly 17 years ago. It was the Bank’s third full-service office, adding to its Wake County footprint in North Raleigh and Garner, established in 2000. Since then, both the banking office, located at 2413 Blue Ridge Road, and the surrounding area–from Edwards Mill Road to the north to Western Boulevard to the south–have thrived. Once considered the outskirts of Raleigh, as the Triangle area and Raleigh have grown, the Blue Ridge Corridor has too, creating its own identity and welcoming both new businesses and residents. In response to that growth, North State began construction on a larger office on Blue Ridge at the same address as their current office. It will feature large open spaces, community rooms, and two stories of windows overlooking the business and busyness of Blue Ridge Road. According to North State Bank President and CEO Larry D. Barbour, “Our growth here is due, in no short order, to the hard work and service orientation of a stellar team of banking professionals under the leadership of West Raleigh Market President Casey Atwater. The new office, with an eye-catching and welcoming presence, will enhance North State’s reputation as a relationship banking center for this area.” Key districts of the Blue Ridge Corridor include Health and Wellness, Arts and Research, and Entertainment and Education, as well as an area designated “South of Hillsborough.” On the vibrancy of and vision for the area, Casey Atwater said, “It is exciting to take the step of building a larger office from which to serve our customers here—businesses, families, and individuals—and a space we hope will be a hub for the community. Our goal is to be the go-to bank for customers who live and work in West Raleigh. “As a community bank, we know and serve customers differently than many other banks for whom Raleigh is ‘a market.’ For us, this is our headquarters and our home. We know Wake County and what it takes to do business here and what it takes to get things done. We focus on building relationships that grow over time, not just on transactions. One of North State’s earliest employees put it this way, and it still works for us, ‘Make friends first, then ask for their business.’ That’s how things are done here, backed by senior-level experience, knowledge, and expertise.” Vendor/partners for the project include New City Design (architect), JAECO (consulting engineer), J.D. Beam (contractor), Scalene Design (structural engineer), Bristow Landscaping (landscape design and implementation), Gallivan Site Contractor (excavating and grading), and WACO (plumbing and electrical). During construction, with completion anticipated in Fall 2023, customers are being served from a mobile office located on the property and can use any North State Bank office. Founded in 2000, North State Bank is an independent, full-service community bank serving Wake and New Hanover counties through seven offices and through areas focused on government lending, including SBA; leasing; and mortgage, and serves the community management association industry through its CommunityPLUS division.

