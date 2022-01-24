More Aid to Tonga

UK aid has arrived in Tonga following the volcanic eruption and tsunami which has affected much of the nation.The Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Spey, which docked on Wednesday, sailed from Tahiti to the country carrying vital supplies.This included 30,000 litres of bottled water, supplies for more than 300 first aid kits, personal protective equipment, basic sanitation and baby products.Minster for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, said: “Responding to humanitarian crises across the globe is a core part our of Armed Forces’ daily business.Crucial aid successfully delivered to #Tonga 🇹🇴🇬🇧@HMS_Spey has delivered critical water and medical supplies to Tonga...
