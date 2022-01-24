Oil Futures Sink on US Dollar Rally, Early Equities Selloff

Market volatility is not going away anytime soon as the ‘buy the dip’ crowd has a new motto, ‘sell the rally’. Today’s stock market rally did not last as corporate America reminded us that supply chain troubles persist, and profit forecasts are not providing any reasons to be optimistic. Many traders are still processing what happened yesterday with the Fed and the reality is that they missed an opportunity. It is hard to aggressively maintain a bullish stance with equities when you know the Fed missed an opportunity going full hawk, which would lead to one last major surge in Treasury yields that would not yield a complete collapse in economic growth prospects as the Fed would be viewed as finally catching up in battling inflation. Yesterday, the Fed should have ended their bond buying and clearly sent a strong signal for a March liftoff.

