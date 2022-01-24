ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Futures Sink on US Dollar Rally, Early Equities Selloff

By Liubov Georges
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange accelerated losses in afternoon trade Monday, sending both the U.S. and international crude benchmarks as much as 2% lower. The losses came amid a steep selloff in global financial markets...

Shore News Network

U.S. equity funds see massive outflows on tech selloff

(Reuters) – U.S. investors ramped up their selling of equity funds in the week to Jan. 26, hit by a selloff in tech stocks, and the rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. According to Refinitiv data, investors offloaded U.S. equity funds worth $9.42 billion in the week –...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

US dollar pummelling Swissie

The US dollar is running roughshod over the Swiss franc this week. USD/CHF has shot up 2.16% this week, rising to its highest level since November. In the European session, the Swiss franc is trading slightly above the 0.93 level. Swiss economic outlook remains favourable. The KoF Economic Barometer, a...
CURRENCIES
spglobal.com

US dollar rally set to continue as Fed readies rate hikes

The U.S. dollar has surged to its highest level since July 2020 compared to other currencies on rate hike expectations, a rally that analysts believe will continue to run with the Federal Reserve's push to tighten monetary policy. The dollar climbed against nearly all its G-10 peers after Federal Reserve...
U.S. POLITICS
dtnpf.com

Soybean Prices Challenge Old Highs

There is no question, the market that has had the most bullish surprises in the first four months of 2021-22 has been soybeans. And the kicker is this same market was looking convincingly bearish back in early November (see "Soybean Bears Emerge ... " at https://www.dtnpf.com/…). From the Sept....
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

WTI, Brent Futures Notch Weekly Gains on Bullish Outlook

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Extending gains into a sixth consecutive week, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Friday's session mostly higher on expectations for growth in global oil demand to outpace gains in crude production from OPEC+ and U.S. shale, leading to increasingly tighter fundamentals in the first half of the year that are compounded by simmering geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold, Silver, and Equities all down as the US Dollar rises: What to Expect Now

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group puts interest rates, the dollar’s rise, and equities decline in perspective, as financial markets, including Gold and Silver react to Fed announcements. He concludes by discussing the likely impact and what to expect moving forward.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

US futures, stocks sink on hawkish Fed outlook: Markets wrap

(Jan 27): U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks slid Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a March interest-rate liftoff and stoked speculation about the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive policy tightening. An Asia-Pacific share gauge sank to the lowest in 14 months, with South Korea set for a bear...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Brent oil rallies near US$91 with robust market countering Fed

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Jan 27): Brent oil hit a fresh a seven-year high as a robust crude market countered the US Federal Reserve’s indication that it would soon start raising interest rates to quell inflation. Benchmark futures added almost a dollar to trade near US$91 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Russia, Ukraine Conflict Could Cause Fertilizer Supply, Price Issues

OMAHA (DTN) -- A Russian invasion of Ukraine will most certainly affect the global fertilizer market, but to what extent is not known. Several factors, including what sanctions Russia would see and if those sanctions included crop nutrients, would dictate how fertilizers are affected. We do know a conflict in...
INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

WTI, Brent Erase Gains on USD, Fading Geopolitical Risk

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Erasing midmorning gains, nearby delivery West Texas Intermediate futures and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Thursday's session lower under pressure from a rallying U.S. Dollar Index following a better-than-expected reading for U.S. fourth-quarter gross domestic product and hawkish inflation assessment from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while easing geopolitical risk around tensions along the Russian-Ukrainian border further weighed on the crude complex.
BUSINESS
dtnpf.com

Easing Ukrainian Tensions Doesn't Halt Oil Rally

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Following an explosive rally triggered by fears of an imminent Russian invasion in the Ukraine and potential disruption to European gas supplies, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange advanced early Thursday following an offer of a "diplomatic path" out of the crisis from the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization -- a move Russia described as a positive step to diffuse the tensions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

US Close: Sell the Rally, Tesla falls 10%, King dollar

Market volatility is not going away anytime soon as the ‘buy the dip’ crowd has a new motto, ‘sell the rally’. Today’s stock market rally did not last as corporate America reminded us that supply chain troubles persist, and profit forecasts are not providing any reasons to be optimistic. Many traders are still processing what happened yesterday with the Fed and the reality is that they missed an opportunity. It is hard to aggressively maintain a bullish stance with equities when you know the Fed missed an opportunity going full hawk, which would lead to one last major surge in Treasury yields that would not yield a complete collapse in economic growth prospects as the Fed would be viewed as finally catching up in battling inflation. Yesterday, the Fed should have ended their bond buying and clearly sent a strong signal for a March liftoff.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US PCE Inflation Preview: Dollar rally has more legs to run

Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 4.8% in December from 4.7%. US Dollar Index surged to its highest level in more than a year on Fed's hawkish outlook. Dollar is likely to continue to outperform its rivals in the near term. The dollar rally that was fueled...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index: Treasury yields probe post-Fed DXY rally at five-week top

US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around the monthly high of 96.53, recently easing to 96.50 during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge justified hawkish Fed comments as it rose the most since January 03 the previous day. In doing so, the quote crossed a short-term key trend line resistance and refreshed the monthly peak.
MARKETS
dtnpf.com

WTI at 7-Year High as Fed Holds Rates Steady, Cushing Draws

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- West Texas Intermediate futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied to seven-year highs on Wednesday following a bullish U.S. inventory report detailing a fourth consecutive weekly decline in Cushing stockpiles, accompanied with an unexpected drop in domestic crude production, and despite a stronger U.S. Dollar Index, which rallied this afternoon following a clear signal from the Federal Open Market Committee that the central bank will soon lift the federal funds rate.
BUSINESS
dtnpf.com

Oil Gains Ahead of Inventory Data

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- In early trade Wednesday, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange moved higher as market participants await the release of weekly inventory data on U.S. crude and refined products stockpiles and the policy statement from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee that is expected to signal the first interest rate increase in three years and to provide further details on unwinding its monthly bond purchasing programs.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Dollar rallies on Fed Powell's hawkish comments

The greenback rallied across the broad against majority of its peers and rose to a 5-week high in post-FOMC trading on Wednesday as the Fed chairman Powell boosted his inflation forecast which confirms the market's expectation on rate hike in March together with a more aggressive tightening policy. Reuters reported...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Is the US Dollar “Fed” up?

The Fed is forced to balance a lot of competing forces when it meets today. The Fed is forced to balance a lot of competing forces when it meets today. Tighter monetary policy is certainly warranted due to record high US inflation and buoyant US economy. The recent slide in equity markets and the rise in geopolitical tensions related to the Ukraine, however, combined with the backdrop of still ongoing concerns about COVID-19, doesn’t make its job easier.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

