Mocasa's Buy Now, Pay Later launches in the Philippines

Omise has announced the integration of Alipay+ with its payment solutions for ecommerce businesses in Singapore, augmenting them to accept cross-border digital payments. Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions operated by Ant Group. It supports a range of digital payments methods, including e-wallets and bank apps, such as Touch ‘n Go eWallet, TrueMoney, GCash, Kakao Pay, Alipay, and AlipayHK. Through the integration with Alipay+, Omise can now facilitate transactions between local ecommerce businesses and global shoppers who prefer to pay with these digital payments methods.
