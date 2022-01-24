Mocasa's Buy Now, Pay Later launches in the Philippines

Austria-based fintech Finmatics, which specialises in the automation of accounting processes, has announced expanding to Germany and Hungary. With AI-supported software, Finmatics simplifies the accounting process for companies and tax offices from receipt of documents to automated posting. To drive the expansion, the document processing specialist Enteos was acquired by the fintech. All existing customers of Enteos Munich and Enteos Austria will be taken over by Finmatics and the locations in Munich and Budapest will be further expanded as Finmatics Germany and Finmatics Hungary.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 HOURS AGO