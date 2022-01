If Brendan "PLAYERUNKNOWN" Greene never makes another game, his name will still go down in the video game history book for his contribution to it with the creation of PUBG, which didn't birth the battle royale genre, H1Z1 did that, but did initially popularize it, though it was Fortnite, and then Apex Legends, and then Call of Duty: Warzone that cemented the genre. These days, Greene is no longer working on PUBG. He's working on something new, which he recently teased over on Twitter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO