(The Center Square) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday evening that effective immediately, certain monoclonal antibodies would no longer be available to states and health-care providers, saying they are ineffective against the omicron variant. Within a few hours, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the decision, calling it “reckless, abrupt, unilateral,” and an “indefensible edict.” In the FDA’s announcement to “Limit the Use of Certain Monoclonal Antibodies to Treat...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO