Review: ‘One Way or Another’ exposes the phoniness of so-called revolutionary men

Vivid, Black working-class drama from Brazil has niche breakout appeal. Dir. Gabriel Martins. Brazil. 2022. 115 mins. Brazilian drama Mars One begins in 2018, with a young Black boy gazing upwards while cheers and fireworks in the distance greet the election of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. Is the boy staring into the abyss, as if in foreknowledge of all that is in store for his nation? Or is he, despite everything, looking to the stars and a brighter future? Gabriel Martins’s film very much suggests the latter. Mars One, shot in 2018 and now having its world premiere in Sundance’s World Cinema Competition, is a vivid, winningly acted ensemble piece which stands to appeal in niche markets, broadening the scope of representation of Brazilian Black culture in that sector where international arthouse dovetails comfortably with mainstream storytelling.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO