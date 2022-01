NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday he is considering a remote learning option for New York City schools. He said his administration is working with the United Federation of Teachers to finalize a plan. “We can resolve this. We can get through this crisis. We will find the right way to educate our children in a very safe environment, and if we’re able to put in place a temporary remote option, we’re welcome to do so with the partnership of my good friend Michael Mulgrew,” he said Thursday. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO