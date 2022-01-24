Dentsu Retires Gyro Agency Brand, Merges It Into Merkle B2B

With 12 million job vacancies currently unfilled in the US alone, all businesses face one of the most challenging, disrupted labor markets in modern history. The advertising and marketing profession has been particularly hard hit by ‘The Great Resignation’ and B2B brands may have an even greater challenge in attracting and retaining the best and brightest talent. At the recent B2B World Fest, marketing leaders addressed the challenge and the strategies they are using to overcome it.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO