Dentsu Retires Gyro Agency Brand, Merges It Into Merkle B2B

Annual guide offers insights into three essential areas including consumer data, measurement, and long-term loyalty. Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has unveiled its 2022 Customer Experience Imperatives. The executive guide is designed to help brands identify the key strategic considerations that will shape the year ahead and provide business leaders with actionable insights to create competitive advantage through marketing. This year, the Imperatives explore three themes, including data, measurement, and commerce’s impact on loyalty, and discuss how brands can approach each of these to stay ahead of the curve within their industries.
