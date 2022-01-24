ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Italy's famously volatile markets are all calm as voting begins

By Giulia Morpurgo and James Hirai
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly's fractious politics have a long history of causing headaches for investors. This time, the mood is all calm. Italian bonds led an advance among euro-area peers on Monday, with 10-year yields sliding for a third day. While stocks fell today, Italian benchmarks have outperformed global indexes this year....

