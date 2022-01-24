Staff Rants: NYU’s re-reopening

Earlier this month, omicron positivity rates in New York City hit 500% of last winter’s peak despite wider vaccine availability, higher vaccination rates and mask compliance. While Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have reported that cases are declining rapidly, NYU’s positivity rate is still around 10%. COVID-19’s grip on the country has prompted institutions like Columbia University to shift to remote instruction until positivity rates drop to an acceptable level. NYU, on the other hand, is proceeding with its planned in-person start to the semester, with new requirements like booster shots and high-grade masks. With a 99% vaccination rate among students, faculty and university employees, as well as the increasing likelihood that COVID-19 will become akin to a seasonal virus, the university is implementing scientific guidance through stricter health measures while preserving an in-person learning environment.

