Staff Rants: NYU’s re-reopening

By WSN Staff
Washington Square News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell me why a 100-person lecture can be fully in person but we have to do newspaper production over Zoom. It seems insane that professors aren’t required to give a remote option. People are going to go to lectures while they...

Washington Square News

Opinion: NYU’s reopening is ableist

NYU’s recent announcement that the university will hold in-person instruction during the spring 2022 semester included a revealing concession. “To be clear, in all likelihood, we will see increased cases at the start of the semester,” the message read. “In all likelihood, we will see greater numbers of positive cases per week than we have previously experienced.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Spring 2022 semester will be in person, NYU says

The spring 2022 semester will be held in person as previously planned, NYU announced in a Jan. 12 email to the community. According to university leadership, high vaccination rates, a booster requirement and existing COVID-19 safety measures drove the decision to allow students and faculty to return to campus. “Our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

A guide to NYU’s spring 2022 reopening policies

NYU students, faculty and staff are set to return to campus today, Jan. 24. Classes will resume in person despite high COVID-19 case rates in New York City driven by the omicron variant. Unlike the fall 2021 semester, during which NYU loosened many of its guidelines, restrictions on campus activities will be similar to those at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

Some faculty unwilling to allow remote learning, despite NYU guidance

Tisch first-year Indranil Basu decided to attend class remotely until COVID-19 cases dropped to a lower rate. But as NYU prepared to resume in-person instruction for the spring semester, one of Basu’s recitation leaders said that classes will not be recorded and that in-person attendance is mandatory. “Most of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andy Hamilton
Washington Square News

Editorial: NYU should mandate a remote learning option

Earlier this month, omicron positivity rates in New York City hit 500% of last winter’s peak despite wider vaccine availability, higher vaccination rates and mask compliance. While Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have reported that cases are declining rapidly, NYU’s positivity rate is still around 10%. COVID-19’s grip on the country has prompted institutions like Columbia University to shift to remote instruction until positivity rates drop to an acceptable level. NYU, on the other hand, is proceeding with its planned in-person start to the semester, with new requirements like booster shots and high-grade masks. With a 99% vaccination rate among students, faculty and university employees, as well as the increasing likelihood that COVID-19 will become akin to a seasonal virus, the university is implementing scientific guidance through stricter health measures while preserving an in-person learning environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Explained: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

As NYU returns to in-person instruction, university leadership has acknowledged that the community is likely to experience a high number of positive COVID-19 cases, consistent with the spread of the omicron variant in New York City. Between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, NYU data showed only a 2.72% positivity rate,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Letter from the editor: On transition

This is a strange time to be attending college. Last spring was mostly online, last fall was mostly in person, and now we’re in this in-between zone where you can go to classes online if you don’t feel comfortable going in person (but only for a few weeks) and you can go to classes in person if you want (but can’t gather on campus for anything else).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Petition for remote learning option garners 2,200-plus signatures

A petition demanding a permanent remote learning option at NYU has garnered more than 2,200 signatures as of Sunday, Jan. 23. The university announced that spring 2022 classes will be primarily in person despite high COVID-19 caseloads in New York City, which have been steadily declining over the last couple of weeks since the university announcement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYU Langone appoints head of pediatric surgery

New York City-based NYU Langone selected Jason Fisher, MD, to serve as director of children's surgical services at the system's Hassenfeld Children's Hospital. Dr. Fisher was also named director of the division of pediatric surgery at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, according to a Jan. 13 news release. He succeeds Howard Ginsburg, MD, who retired after more than 40 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

What to do this week: Jan. 24-30

Tom Feng, a U.S. Olympian, is joining an alumni panel hosted by the School of Professional Studies. Feng, who became the U.S. National Men’s Singles Champion at 19, played table tennis at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was team captain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the Stern School of Business.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

SoHo/NoHo rezoning approval allows 181 Mercer to stand

NYU will not halt construction on its 181 Mercer Street building, scheduled to open in fall 2022, after the SoHo and NoHo rezoning plan was approved last month. The New York City Council passed the rezoning plan 43-5 on Dec. 15. A day before the approval, there was a last-minute modification that prohibits colleges and universities from locating in SoHo and NoHo, but permits university residence halls and fraternity and sorority houses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
