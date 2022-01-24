ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus cancels Qatar Airways order in escalating dispute

raleighnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, France: European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has canceled a multi-billion dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its single-aisle A321neo jets. Airbus and Qatar Airways, one of its largest customers, have been involved in a legal dispute over the airline grounding the large...

www.raleighnews.net

