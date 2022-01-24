Masks to be mandatory in Upper St. Clair schools

Parents who want students wearing face coverings in Upper Saint Clair schools won the latest legal battle Sunday night.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered the school district to enforce a masking policy. Masks were going to be optional starting Monday.

Responses have to be filed by Tuesday afternoon.

Upper St. Clair isn’t the first school district in the area to have masks be mandatory inside its schools. North Allegheny went through a school board vote in December which saw a vote to make them optional after the state lifts the mandate.

However, just one week ago, a Federal judge issued a temporary order stating that masks are mandatory.

Plum School District voted to make masks optional, and that order went into effect on January 11.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.