ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Pandemic struggles proving too much for some Conn. breweries

By Associated Press
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SrsZ_0du4msTZ00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The pandemic has finally proved too daunting for several Connecticut breweries.

Three have closed or announced closings within the last month, and a fourth announced it is leaving its current space and assessing options for the future.

It’s a blow to an industry that has been thriving in the state in recent years and it reflects a nationwide trend. Sales of craft beer dropped more than 9% in 2020, according to the Brewers Association.

“Keeping their doors open has been a real struggle for so many Connecticut breweries,” Kevin Mardorf, founder of CTBeer.com, told the New Haven Register. “With all the COVID restrictions, limiting folks going into their taprooms really took a toll on their business.”

Brewery owners told the Register they faced challenges from an overall decline in taproom business to having to comply with the state’s post-lockdown requirement that they also serve food.

“We don’t have the option of serving,” Justin Terribile, owner of 30 Mile Brewery in Old Saybrook, told the newspaper. “People are more inclined to sit for a longer time period in places that have food. With us having the inability to have food, it has limited the amount of time that people spend.”

30 Mile Brewery, which opened in 2016, announced its closing recently on its Facebook page. Better Half Brewing of Bristol closed on Dec. 31 and Shebeen Brewing Company in Wolcott also is closing its taproom, the Register reported.

Taproom sales are especially important for small breweries that may not be able to make enough money from selling their products wholesale, William da Silva, a founder of Derby’s Bad Sons Beer Co., told the Register.

“A lot of these smaller breweries live on their taproom because the wholesale business — you really don’t make any money. You need to scale up to really make any money,” da Silva said. “The wholesale business went up but the volume just wasn’t there.”

There’s some good news, though, as business has picked up recently and some new breweries are emerging, including Almost Famous Brewing in East Granby and the newly opened Surfridge Brewing Company in Centerbrook.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Wolcott, CT
City
Old Saybrook, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
East Granby, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Oath Keepers leader ordered jailed until trial on January 6 charges

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right militia group known as the Oath Keepers, will be jailed pending trial in Washington, D.C., a Texas magistrate judge ruled Wednesday. Rhodes is charged with multiple crimes stemming from his alleged planning and participation in the January 6 attack of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proving Too Much#Brewery#Breweries#Food Drink#Beverages#Ap#The Brewers Association#Ctbeer Com#The New Haven Register#Covid#Shebeen Brewing Company#Taproom#Bad Sons Beer Co
The Hill

North Korea conducts potential 6th missile test in a month

North Korea appeared to fire two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Thursday, according to South Korea's military, in what would be the nation's sixth missile test this month. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of two potential ballistic missiles around 8 a.m....
POLITICS
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

687
Followers
338
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy